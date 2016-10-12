FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0811 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The world's largest chemicals maker said on Tuesday its
third-quarter operating profit dropped 5.4 percent to 1.5
billion euros ($1.7 billion), beating analysts' average
expectations of 1.3 billion, and stuck to its 2016 outlook.
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Chief Executive Harald Krueger on Tuesday said that a
plug-in hybrid BMW I8 Roadster would be added to the sport
luxury brand's lineup in 2018.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank pays more to borrow from other banks than its
peers including stragglers in Greece and Italy, Euribor data
showed on Tuesday, a trend that underscores the gravity of the
problems facing Germany's flagship lender.
The lender promoted a group of its senior investment bankers
on Tuesday, part of an internal reshuffle as it tries to boost
its flagging performance in corporate mergers and acquisitions
and capital markets.
Deutsche Bank has hired Mohamed Atmani as the head of its
financial sponsors coverage in Asia Pacific from Swiss bank UBS
, the German bank said in an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated unchanged
The world's biggest mail and logistics group will next year
increase postage for letters for its business customers,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday, citing a
company presentation.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The carmaker may cut up to 2,500 jobs per year over 10 years
by moving workers into early retirement, Handelsblatt reported
on Wednesday, citing Bernd Osterloh, chief of the carmaker's
influential works council.
VW's luxury division Audi will keep offering its 3 litre
diesel engine in the United States, German newspaper Heilbronner
Stimme reported, citing a letter by Audi Chief Executive Rupert
Stadler to staff.
Seperately VW said it would put forward more realistic
figures about its car emissions, confirming a story in
Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
The company has raised its 2016 earnings guidance and
expects operating profit to match year-ago results after
previously guiding for lower earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA).
ROCKET INTERNET
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday the composition
of the smallcap index would change with German
e-commerce investor Rocket Internet replacing Chorus
Clean Energy.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company extended the contracts of its chief executive
and finance chief ahead of time.
IPOS
Online pharmacy Shop Apotheke Europe said on Tuesday it had
set the price for its Frankfurt stock floating at 28 euros
apiece, aiming its first day of trading in the Frankfurt stock
exchange Oct. 13.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq
-1.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September wholesale prices +0.4 pct m/m, -0.3 pct
y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer)