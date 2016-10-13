FRANKFURT Oct 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank may discuss technical changes to its asset-buying scheme next week but a decision could be deferred until December when the bank will also decide whether to extend the scheme beyond March, sources familiar with the discussion said.

U.S. FED

Several voting Federal Reserve policymakers judged a rate hike would be warranted "relatively soon" if the U.S. economy continued to strengthen but doubts on inflation remained, according to the minutes of the Fed's September policy meeting released on Wednesday.

CETA

German constitutional court ruling due on legal challenge to EU-Canada free trade deal CETA due at 0800 GMT.

BAYER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The drugmaker said it successfully closed the syndication of $56.9 billion in bridge loans within the group of Bayer's core relationship banks for the planned Monsanto acquisition.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Deutsche Bank will pay a $9.5 million penalty to settle civil charges that it failed to properly safeguard material non-public information generated by its research analysts and publishing an improper research report, U.S. regulators said.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German state of Hesse's premier Volker Bouffier said he does not expect EU approval of the merger of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange before 2017, according to WirtschaftsWoche magazine.

E.ON

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

German utility E.ON is considering spinning off at least part of its power grids or raising its capital to offset falling grid fees, a pending payment for radioactive storage and possible writedowns, a German magazine reported.

MERCK

Indicated unchanged

Capital Markets Day due.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The broadcaster raised its guidance for 2016 and 2018 on Thursday as developments at recently acquired businesses were good and generated synergies with is television activities.

FRAPORT

Indicated 1 percent lower

Passenger volume at Frankfurt airport grew by 1.9 percent, while cargo volumes were up 5.8 percent, Fraport said.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Europe's largest sugar refiner said rising sugar prices helped it post an 81 percent jump in first-half net profit at 155 million euros ($174 million).

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The group named Steven Schallhorn as its Chief Medical Officer for Global Ophthalmic Devices.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Investor conference due.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral", price target raised to 7.75 euros from 7.60 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, rose in September by 0.5 percent on the year and were unchanged on the month, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Thursday. This was the highest annual inflation rate since May 2015.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)