Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30 - govt source
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Oct 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open xx percent higher/lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at XXX GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The insurers said it had acquired a 45 percent interest in Park Place for an undisclosed sum.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.6 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 1 percent higher
European car sales grew by 7.3 percent last month, industry data showed on Friday, with volume and premium automakers alike posting strong growth.
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Bayer is still interested in selling its radiology business, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing financial sources. It said Goldman Sachs had been mandated for both a possible sale of the radiology business and a divestment of Bayer's dermatology unit.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Deutsche Bank has seen some outflows from its wealth management division but the withdrawals were not significant, senior executives told Reuters, responding to concerns about the impact of a U.S. fine on the German lender.
AIRBUS
Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
An internal row has broken out after Airbus managers at a plant in Britain berated staff for dressing casually and spending too much time in the canteen, fuelling tensions just as the aerospace group embarks on a new reorganisation.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
A unit of the real estate group said it has sold property worth 116.8 million euros.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 7.1 percent lower
The group reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly earnings, weighed down by a slump in revenue at its traditional database business as well as provisions for a legal dispute in the United States.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The acceptance period for Standard Industries' offer for the roofing company starts.
VTG
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The rail car rental group said Morgan Stanley Infrastructure is a new key investor.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - Piper Jaffray starts with "overweight", price target 173 euros
BEIERSDORF - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers target price to 88 euros from 100 euros
BMW - HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold"
CONTINENTAL - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight", cuts target price to 184 euros from 243 euros
VTG - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 31.70 euros from 27.50 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)
