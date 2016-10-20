FRANKFURT Oct 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank is set to keep policy unchanged on Thursday but will likely lay the groundwork for more easing in December as it tries to sustain a long-awaited rebound in consumer prices.

U.S. ECONOMY

The U.S. economy showed some signs of rising wage pressures in September and early October but overall compensation growth remained modest, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, a further sign of the cloudy outlook facing Fed policymakers as they mull a rise in interest rates.

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The chemical company said on Wednesday it would gradually restart production over the next few days of key petrochemical sites at its Ludwigshafen headquarters after a deadly fire and explosion on Monday had forced it to close them.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.3 percent higher

Banks that do not adapt to the new reality of low interest rates, competition from fintech companies and tighter regulation will fail, one of the European Central Bank's top supervisors said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse said its unit Clearstream will "vigorously" defend itself after being named in a court case in the United States involving Iran's central bank, Bank Markazi.

E.ON

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The utility said it would not comment on its expected financial results for 2016 after German paper Handelsblatt reported the company was set to post another record loss this year.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The airline increased its profit target for the year after business bookings proved better than expected in September and its decision to cut back the amount of seats it planned to offer this year paid off.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Management is due to update workers on progress of talks to agree cost-cutting to fund a shift to electric vehicles.

AIRBUS

Up 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus expects the A321 narrow-body jetliner to account for half of its A320-family production in the medium term, product strategy chief Bob Lange told German daily paper Handelsblatt.

Separately, Malaysia Airlines is in talks to rent out its A380 superjumbos to religious travel groups for Haj and Umrah pilgrimages, its chief executive said, in a move likely to trim financial losses and dispel some recent gloom over demand for the huge jets.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 15 percent lower

The food processing equipment maker slashed its profit guidance for this year, citing a delay in big orders from dairy farms that it had expected in the third quarter.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Investor day due.

EVOTEC

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The biotech firm said it signed a three-year deal to cooperate with UCB on in vitro pharmacology.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The company said it had received a clinical milestone for the start of a Phase I trial with a novel cancer antibody.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Published full Q3 results. The software maker published preliminary results on Oct. 14, with operating income down 25 percent.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The group reported a 6.1 percent rise in nine-month EBITA and a 1.6 percent increase in revenues. It had already raised its operating result forecast for 2016 on Oct. 11.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The pet supplies retailer reported a 28 percent rise in sales for the first nine months of 2016.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Jefferies assumes with "buy" rating, 46 euros price target

HUGO BOSS - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

RATIONAL - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold", target price 500 euros vs 410 euros

RTL - Jefferies assumes with "buy" rating, 80 euros price target

SAF HOLLAND - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating, 16 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.19 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September producer prices -0.2 pct m/m, -1.4 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.2 pct m/m, -1.2 pct y/y.

Separately, a study showed on Thursday that Germany's pharmaceutical and transport industries - including the aerospace and rail construction businesses - are likely to suffer most from Britain leaving the European Union.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)