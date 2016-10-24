FRANKFURT Oct 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CETA TRADE DEAL

The European Union has given Belgium until late on Monday to overcome opposition to a free trade deal with Canada from its French-speaking region or a summit to sign the pact that could boost both economies is off, EU sources said on Sunday.

INFINEON

Indicated unchanged

The German chipmaker does not plan to make big acquisitions in the near-term but would look at smaller bolt-on deals, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

German cabin crew union UFO will postpone strikes at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings as it has received a new wage proposal.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

The Piech and Porsche families that control more than 52 percent of Volkswagen have vowed to back senior management, setting aside past disputes as the carmaker struggles to overcome an emissions scandal, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The lender wants to increase its U.Sportfolio to 6.5 billion euros ($7.1 billion), or about a quarter of its portfolio, from a current level of 5.8 billion in the medium term, its chief executive told Euro am Sonntag.

AIXTRON

Indicated 10 percent lower

The German government has withdrawn its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron, throwing up an unexpected hurdle for a 670-million-euro deal on the home stretch and sending Aixtron's shares lower.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company reported a 25 percent jump in nine-month core profit and stuck with its full-year guidance.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Down 1.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

General Electric Co can build its 3D printing capability without buying Germany's SLM Solutions and does not need to increase its takeover offer in light of opposition from a major shareholder, GE Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein told Reuters in an interview on Friday. The offer is due to run out on Monday.

SOLARWORLD, SILTRONIC, SMA SOLAR

SolarWorld down 9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Siltronic up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

SMA Solar down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

SolarWorld warned it would not achieve its 2016 sales and profit goals due to a collapse in demand in China that resulted in Chinese competitors dumping their inventories on the global market.

CYTOTOOLS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The biotech company has put the sale of its Dermapro unit on ice, its chief executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct.

Time: 6.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 54.2 vs 54.3, services PMI at 51.5 vs 50.9, composite at 53.2 vs 52.8.

