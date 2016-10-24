FRANKFURT Oct 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CETA TRADE DEAL
The European Union has given Belgium until late on Monday to
overcome opposition to a free trade deal with Canada from its
French-speaking region or a summit to sign the pact that could
boost both economies is off, EU sources said on Sunday.
INFINEON
Indicated unchanged
The German chipmaker does not plan to make big acquisitions
in the near-term but would look at smaller bolt-on deals, its
finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
German cabin crew union UFO will postpone strikes at
Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings as it has received a new wage
proposal.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
The Piech and Porsche families that control more than 52
percent of Volkswagen have vowed to back senior management,
setting aside past disputes as the carmaker struggles to
overcome an emissions scandal, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The lender wants to increase its U.Sportfolio to 6.5 billion
euros ($7.1 billion), or about a quarter of its portfolio, from
a current level of 5.8 billion in the medium term, its chief
executive told Euro am Sonntag.
AIXTRON
Indicated 10 percent lower
The German government has withdrawn its approval for a
Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron, throwing up an
unexpected hurdle for a 670-million-euro deal on the home
stretch and sending Aixtron's shares lower.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The company reported a 25 percent jump in nine-month core
profit and stuck with its full-year guidance.
SLM SOLUTIONS
Down 1.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
General Electric Co can build its 3D printing
capability without buying Germany's SLM Solutions and does not
need to increase its takeover offer in light of opposition from
a major shareholder, GE Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein
told Reuters in an interview on Friday. The offer is due to run
out on Monday.
SOLARWORLD, SILTRONIC, SMA SOLAR
SolarWorld down 9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Siltronic up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
SMA Solar down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
SolarWorld warned it would not achieve its 2016 sales and
profit goals due to a collapse in demand in China that resulted
in Chinese competitors dumping their inventories on the global
market.
CYTOTOOLS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The biotech company has put the sale of its Dermapro unit on
ice, its chief executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct.
Time: 6.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT.
Manufacturing PMI seen at 54.2 vs 54.3, services PMI at 51.5 vs
50.9, composite at 53.2 vs 52.8.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Harro ten Wolde and Maria
Sheahan)