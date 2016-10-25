FRANKFURT Oct 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice have signalled recently that penalty imposition on Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank may not conclude until closer to the arrival of the new U.S. administration in January, Sky News reported.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Wage talks between German cabin union UFO and Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings will continue on Tuesday, a Eurowings spokesman said, possibly stalling strikes the union had previously announced.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer due to issue a final decision on Volkswagen's emissions scandal.

COVESTRO

Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The plastics maker reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, benefiting from cheaper raw petrochemical materials and higher sales volumes.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The aircraft engine maker said it now expected more profit than previously expected for 2016 after reporting an 18 percent jump in earnings in the third quarter.

TALANX

Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Chief Executive Herbert Haas affirmed the insurer's guidance in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung and said the third quarter was "unspectacular".

AIXTRON

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) said on Tuesday the German government's move to withdraw approval of its takeover of Aixtron did not necessarily mean it would scrap its bid.

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company said it expected a slight increase in its operating profit margin in the coming fiscal year, as it reported lower full-year operating profit.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CONTINENTAL - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 205 euros from 185 euros

BRENNTAG - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"

FRAPORT - Deutsche Bank starts with "hold", price target of 53 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen unchanged at 109.5, current conditions at 114.9 vs 114.7, expectations flat at 104.5.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union will shave around 0.25 percentage points off German growth in the coming year, says a study by the IW Cologne Institute for Economic Research that was quoted in a regional German newspaper.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

