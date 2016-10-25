FRANKFURT Oct 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice have
signalled recently that penalty imposition on Barclays,
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank may not conclude until
closer to the arrival of the new U.S. administration in January,
Sky News reported.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Wage talks between German cabin union UFO and Lufthansa's
budget unit Eurowings will continue on Tuesday, a Eurowings
spokesman said, possibly stalling strikes the union had
previously announced.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer due to issue a final
decision on Volkswagen's emissions scandal.
COVESTRO
Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The plastics maker reported better-than-expected earnings
for the third quarter, benefiting from cheaper raw petrochemical
materials and higher sales volumes.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The aircraft engine maker said it now expected more profit
than previously expected for 2016 after reporting an 18 percent
jump in earnings in the third quarter.
TALANX
Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Chief Executive Herbert Haas affirmed the insurer's guidance
in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung and said the third quarter
was "unspectacular".
AIXTRON
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) said on Tuesday
the German government's move to withdraw approval of its
takeover of Aixtron did not necessarily mean it would scrap its
bid.
KWS SAAT
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company said it expected a slight increase in its
operating profit margin in the coming fiscal year, as it
reported lower full-year operating profit.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CONTINENTAL - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold",
lifts target price to 205 euros from 185 euros
BRENNTAG - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from
"buy"
FRAPORT - Deutsche Bank starts with "hold", price
target of 53 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate
seen unchanged at 109.5, current conditions at 114.9 vs 114.7,
expectations flat at 104.5.
Britain's vote to leave the European Union will shave around
0.25 percentage points off German growth in the coming year,
says a study by the IW Cologne Institute for Economic Research
that was quoted in a regional German newspaper.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Maria Sheahan)