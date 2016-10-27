FRANKFURT Oct 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Quarterly earnings at BASF's oil business and farming
pesticides division exceeded initial expectations by the widest
margins, prompting the chemicals group to publish group profit
ahead of schedule earlier this month, detailed results released
on Thursday showed.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
Deutsche Bank posted an unexpected net profit of 278 million
euros in the third quarter after a record loss in the
year-earlier period as it benefited from a surge in bond trading
that boosted all Wall Street banks' earnings.
Separately, Mexico's InvestaBank said on Wednesday it had
agreed to buy two Mexican units of Deutsche Bank as the German
lender exits non-core businesses amid a drive to cut costs in a
major organisational shake-up.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Cabin crew at Lufthansa's budget airlines Germanwings and
Eurowings are to go out on strike on Thursday for 24 hours in a
dispute over pay and working conditions, the UFO labour union
said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Q3 results due after market close. EBIT seen up 0.4 percent.
Poll:
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The healthcare group slightly upped its earnings guidance on
Thursday, citing strong prospects for the remaining months of
2016 and a solid third-quarter performance.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported
third-quarter financial results.
MUNICH RE
Indicated unchanged
The insurer's Ergo unit saw new business continue to grow
"moderately" compared with last year, board member Harald Christ
told German daily Handelsblatt.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Q3 results due. Operating profit seen at 3.01 bln euros.
Poll:
The carmaker's Audi unit announced additional financial
burdens of 620 million euros for the third quarter and said it
now saw its 2016 return on sales after special items
considerably below its target of 8 to 10 percent.
A Spanish court on Wednesday for the first time ruled in
favour of a buyer of a Volkswagen car with altered emissions
software, ordering two of the German firm's local units to pay a
5,000 euro fine to the car's owner.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company agreed to buy the distribution business of
Singapore-based EPChem Group.
DMG MORI
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The group said it saw its 2016 pretax profit coming to
around 95 million euros, as it reported third-quarter financial
results.
KION
Down 4.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The forklift truck maker affirmed its 2016 guidance as it
reported third-quarter results.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The group stuck with its 2016 guidance as it reported
third-quarter financial results.
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The group said it expected its fourth-quarter revenues to
come to 125-140 million euros, down from 160 million in the
third quarter.
AIXTRON
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Fujian Grand Chip Investment is due to publish the results
of its takeover offer for Aixtron, which has been put
on hold by the German government.
SLM SOLUTIONS
Down 17 percent in early Frankfurt trade
U.S. conglomerate General Electric said on Wednesday
its 683 million-euro offer for German 3D printer maker SLM
Solutions had lapsed after it failed to reach its minimum
acceptance threshold of 75 percent.
SILTRONIC
Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said it expected its EBITDA margin to improve
slightly this year compared with 2015.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Down 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group reported a slight decline in nine-month operating
profit.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The automotive supplier said it bought a 27 percent stake in
Hofer AG.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company said it expected an EBIT margin at the higher
end of the range of 5.5-6.0 percent for 2017, excluding its
electrical systems business.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.31 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)