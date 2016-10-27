FRANKFURT Oct 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Quarterly earnings at BASF's oil business and farming pesticides division exceeded initial expectations by the widest margins, prompting the chemicals group to publish group profit ahead of schedule earlier this month, detailed results released on Thursday showed.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

Deutsche Bank posted an unexpected net profit of 278 million euros in the third quarter after a record loss in the year-earlier period as it benefited from a surge in bond trading that boosted all Wall Street banks' earnings.

Separately, Mexico's InvestaBank said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy two Mexican units of Deutsche Bank as the German lender exits non-core businesses amid a drive to cut costs in a major organisational shake-up.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Cabin crew at Lufthansa's budget airlines Germanwings and Eurowings are to go out on strike on Thursday for 24 hours in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the UFO labour union said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Q3 results due after market close. EBIT seen up 0.4 percent. Poll:

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The healthcare group slightly upped its earnings guidance on Thursday, citing strong prospects for the remaining months of 2016 and a solid third-quarter performance.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported third-quarter financial results.

MUNICH RE

Indicated unchanged

The insurer's Ergo unit saw new business continue to grow "moderately" compared with last year, board member Harald Christ told German daily Handelsblatt.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Q3 results due. Operating profit seen at 3.01 bln euros. Poll:

The carmaker's Audi unit announced additional financial burdens of 620 million euros for the third quarter and said it now saw its 2016 return on sales after special items considerably below its target of 8 to 10 percent.

A Spanish court on Wednesday for the first time ruled in favour of a buyer of a Volkswagen car with altered emissions software, ordering two of the German firm's local units to pay a 5,000 euro fine to the car's owner.

BRENNTAG

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company agreed to buy the distribution business of Singapore-based EPChem Group.

DMG MORI

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The group said it saw its 2016 pretax profit coming to around 95 million euros, as it reported third-quarter financial results.

KION

Down 4.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The forklift truck maker affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported third-quarter results.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The group stuck with its 2016 guidance as it reported third-quarter financial results.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The group said it expected its fourth-quarter revenues to come to 125-140 million euros, down from 160 million in the third quarter.

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Fujian Grand Chip Investment is due to publish the results of its takeover offer for Aixtron, which has been put on hold by the German government.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Down 17 percent in early Frankfurt trade

U.S. conglomerate General Electric said on Wednesday its 683 million-euro offer for German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions had lapsed after it failed to reach its minimum acceptance threshold of 75 percent.

SILTRONIC

Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group said it expected its EBITDA margin to improve slightly this year compared with 2015.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Down 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group reported a slight decline in nine-month operating profit.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The automotive supplier said it bought a 27 percent stake in Hofer AG.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The company said it expected an EBIT margin at the higher end of the range of 5.5-6.0 percent for 2017, excluding its electrical systems business.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6.31 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)