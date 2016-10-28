FRANKFURT Oct 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
BMW board member Oliver Zipse on Thursday said there is no
need to decide yet whether the Brexit vote is a reason to shift
manufacturing of its Mini brand away from Oxford to other
locations in Europe.
The auto maker is also limiting its use of costly but
lightweight carbon fibre and turning to cheaper lightweight
materials for its biggest selling cars to keep profit margins
high.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The automotive supplier anticipates it may have to pay as
much as 100 million euros in fines in a European anti-trust
case, a German newspaper reported on Friday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated unchanged
The German exchange operator said its third-quarter adjusted
operating profit rose by 8 percent to 286 million euros
($311.40 million) as its commodities and international clearing
business made up for a weaker market environment.
The company also said it had sold about a third of its stake
in BATS Global Markets Inc. for around $86 million.
LINDE
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The world's biggest maker of industrial gases by sales
launched a new efficiency programme following the collapse last
month of its merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Full Q3 results for premium unit Audi due. Audi on Wednesday
lowered its guidance for profitability on mounting costs of the
diesel emissions scandal and possible recalls of cars fitted
with Takata Corp airbags.
GEA GROUP
Indicated unchanged
The food processing equipment maker published full quarterly
results. Last week it slashed its profit guidance for this year,
citing a delay in big orders from dairy farms that it had
expected in the third quarter.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The medical software company confirmed it was in early talks
to buy Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 3 percent higher
The group reported full third-quarter results, with EBITDA
up 25 percent at 21 million euros, broadly in line with
consensus.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company said it had changed its dividend policy and
would in the future pay out 30 to 50 percent of annual adjusted
free cash flow.
GRENKE
Unchanged in early Frankfurt trade
The group reported a 28 percent jumpe in 9-month operating
profit to 103.3 million euros.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The company has named Rainer Hundsdoerfer as new CEO.
WASHTEC
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company said it expected substantial growth in the first
quarter of 2017, as it reported nine-month results.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.19 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German preliminary October inflation figures due at 1200
GMT. CPI seen +0.1 pct m/m, +0.8 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.1 pct
m/m, +0.6 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)