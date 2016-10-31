FRANKFURT Oct 31 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
BASF
A third firefighter has died of his injuries following last
week's explosion at the headquarters of German chemicals group
BASF BASFn.DE, the company said on Saturday.
BAYER
Bayer bought a 12.8 percent share in U.S.-based Crispr
Therapeutics, with whom it already has a joint venture
for new breakthrough therapeutics to cure blood disorders,
blindness and congenital heart disease.
DAIMLER
Daimler is expecting another record year for its vans unit,
with sales and profits "significantly above last year's", the
head of the division, Volker Mornhinweg, told Euro am Sonntag.
DEUTSCHE BANK
U.S. and UK authorities have made progress in their
investigation into allegations that Deutsche Bank helped its
clients in Russia disguise suspicious trades, and a settlement
could come by the first half of next year, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank is among more than 20 bidders in
talks to potentially buy a 3.2 billion euro ($3.5 billion) loan
portfolio from state-owned rival HSH Nordbank as
Germany's biggest lender tries to do deals despite its troubles,
sources told Reuters.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
The kidney dialysis provider will acquire German medical
company Xenios, Heilbronner Stimme reported on Friday, citing
spokespeople for both companies.
LUFTHANSA
Cabin crew trade union UFO has rejected an offer to mediate
a dispute over pay and conditions with Lufthansa's budget
flights unit Eurowings, Lufthansa said on Sunday, raising the
probability of strike action.
MERCK KGAA
Merck is exploring a sale of its biosimilars unit, according
to people familiar with the matter, as that business faces
fierce competition from larger players in the sector.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen needs to consider investing in its own battery
production amid a shift to electric cars expected to cost the
carmaker a five-digit number of jobs in coming years, VW's human
resources chief told the Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung.
EVONIK
Hedge fund Greenlight Capital sold out of its profitable
stock holdings in Vodafone and Evonik, according to a
letter sent to investors Friday and seen by Reuters.
KUKA
Kuka has agreed to buy the 49 percent it did not already own
of family-owned German robotics company Reis from its founder,
it said late on Friday.
OSRAM, AIXTRON
China is strategically buying up key technologies in Germany
while protecting its own companies against foreign takeovers
with "discriminatory requirements", German Economy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday, ratcheting up his rhetoric
against Chinese acquisitions of German companies ahead of a trip
to China this week.
The trip comes a week after his ministry withdrew approval
for Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund to buy chip equipment
maker Aixtron, citing security concerns. The government is also
scrutinising the sale of Osram's general lighting lamps business
Ledvance to a consortium of Chinese buyers.
SOLARWORLD
The company reported lower sales and earnings in the third
quarter, citing a "negative" market environment.
RIB SOFTWARE
Q3 results due.
HYPOPORT
Q3 results due.
TAKKT
Q3 results due.
