FRANKFURT Nov 2 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
GERMANY/CHINA
China hopes Germany's recent investigations into proposed
Chinese corporate acquisitions are "an exception", a spokesman
for the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.
AUTOS
German October car sales figures expected. U.S. BMW brand
sales down 18.4 percent. Mercedes-Benz sales down 1 percent.
Separately, two senior U.S. House Republicans on Tuesday
asked environmental regulators to answer questions about
Volkswagen AG's diesel emissions settlements, including
disclosing how the government calculated the penalties imposed
on VW to offset excess pollution.
LUFTHANSA
Full Q3 results due. The airline published preliminary
figures last month and raised its 2016 profit target.
FRAPORT RYANAIR
Irish low cost carrier Ryanair will on Wednesday announce
plans to start flying from Frankfurt airport, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters, stepping up competition with
Lufthansa on its home turf.
HELLA
Q2 results due.
HUGO BOSS
Q3 results due. Net profit seen down 15 percent at 75.5
million euros ($83 million). Poll:
NORMA
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITA is seen up 0.5 percent at
39.5 million euros. Poll:
SYMRISE
Q3 results due. Net profit is seen up 3 percent at 67.8
million euros. Poll:
BRAAS MONIER
Q3 results due.
QIAGEN
Q3 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 4
percent at $81.1 million. Poll:
COMDIRECT
Q3 results due.
HYPOPORT
Hypoport approved a share repurchase programme.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 5.59 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT.
Seen unchanged at 55.1.
Also, October jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Seen -1,000
seasonally adjusted, with an unemployment rate of 6.1 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Tina Bellon)