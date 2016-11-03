FRANKFURT Nov 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
U.S. FED
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday in its last policy decision before the U.S. election,
but signalled it could hike in December as the economy gathers
momentum and inflation picks up.
ADIDAS
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
The sportswear group reported another strong performance in
the third quarter but said it would take one-off costs due to
measures to strengthen its growth foundation and restructure its
Reebok brand.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The group raised its full-year profit guidance, saying it
now saw its 2016 operating margin significantly above the
year-earlier level.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Bank is among roughly a dozen large European
lenders that face higher capital requirements when new banking
rules come into force in the coming years, several sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Separately, the bank's funds unit Deutsche Asset Management
(DAM) targets assets under management of 1 trillion euros ($1.1
trillion), Handelsblatt reported, citing comments from unit head
Nicolas Moreau at an internal event.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
ProSiebenSat.1 reported higher-than-expected quarterly core
profit, helped by its digital operations and advertising income
from its German-language television business.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The carmaker's supervisory board will hold an extraordinary
meeting on Friday to consult on a wide-ranging restructuring of
the company, two sources close to the board told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Separately, U.S. court hearing due on how much compensation
VW may offer owners of 3.0-liter diesel vehicles and whether it
will offer buybacks.
VONOVIA
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The property group stuck with its 2016 guidance as it
reported a 30 percent jump in FFO I for the first nine months of
the year.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The publisher confirmed its full-year guidance after
reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results as its
digital activities continued to compensate declines at its paid
models.
FIELMANN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Published full Q3 results. The glasses retailer reported
preliminary figures on Oct. 31 and said it expected a slight
decline in full-year pretax profit.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Fraport upgraded its earnings forecast for 2016 thanks to
payments received from projects in St Petersburg and Manila, as
it reported third quarter results.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The group said it saw its full-year sales growth reaching
the top end of its forecast range, as it reported nine-month
results.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated unchanged
The builder stuck with its 2016 profit guidance after its
third-quarter operational net profit jumped 45 percent to 89
million euros.
Separately, Australian unit CIMIC said it had won a
contract with revenue of A$490 million ($376 million).
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 3 percent higher
Rheinmetall raised its 2016 sales guidance on Thursday after
third-quarter results beat expectations thanks to a strong
performance by its defence unit.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company said it would purchase up to 75 million euros
worth of shares.
The technology group reported third-quarter operating profit
of $61.4 million, up 2 percent from a year earlier. It said it
expected fourth quarter revenue to come in at $345-$375 million.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Published full Q3 results. The company released preliminary
figures on Oct. 18 and said it still saw an operating margin of
3.5 to 5.5 percent for the full year.
QIAGEN
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The company announced a restructuring plan, including
layoffs and the closure of its site in California, as well as
third-quarter adjusted EBIT of $86.8 million, beating the $81.1
million average forecast in a Reuters poll.
BIOTEST
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company said it would add recombinant factor VIII
preparation to its haemophilia portfolio from 2017.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The steel distributor's third-quarter core profit more than
doubled as it finished a restructuring round and digital pricing
tools lifted profitability.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
EVONIK - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy",
lowers target price to 29 euros from 33 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 7.13 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 1.3040 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.9002 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)