FRANKFURT Nov 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FED

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday in its last policy decision before the U.S. election, but signalled it could hike in December as the economy gathers momentum and inflation picks up.

ADIDAS

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

The sportswear group reported another strong performance in the third quarter but said it would take one-off costs due to measures to strengthen its growth foundation and restructure its Reebok brand.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The group raised its full-year profit guidance, saying it now saw its 2016 operating margin significantly above the year-earlier level.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is among roughly a dozen large European lenders that face higher capital requirements when new banking rules come into force in the coming years, several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Separately, the bank's funds unit Deutsche Asset Management (DAM) targets assets under management of 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion), Handelsblatt reported, citing comments from unit head Nicolas Moreau at an internal event.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

ProSiebenSat.1 reported higher-than-expected quarterly core profit, helped by its digital operations and advertising income from its German-language television business.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The carmaker's supervisory board will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday to consult on a wide-ranging restructuring of the company, two sources close to the board told Reuters on Wednesday.

Separately, U.S. court hearing due on how much compensation VW may offer owners of 3.0-liter diesel vehicles and whether it will offer buybacks.

VONOVIA

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The property group stuck with its 2016 guidance as it reported a 30 percent jump in FFO I for the first nine months of the year.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The publisher confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results as its digital activities continued to compensate declines at its paid models.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Published full Q3 results. The glasses retailer reported preliminary figures on Oct. 31 and said it expected a slight decline in full-year pretax profit.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Fraport upgraded its earnings forecast for 2016 thanks to payments received from projects in St Petersburg and Manila, as it reported third quarter results.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The group said it saw its full-year sales growth reaching the top end of its forecast range, as it reported nine-month results.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated unchanged

The builder stuck with its 2016 profit guidance after its third-quarter operational net profit jumped 45 percent to 89 million euros.

Separately, Australian unit CIMIC said it had won a contract with revenue of A$490 million ($376 million).

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 3 percent higher

Rheinmetall raised its 2016 sales guidance on Thursday after third-quarter results beat expectations thanks to a strong performance by its defence unit.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The company said it would purchase up to 75 million euros worth of shares.

The technology group reported third-quarter operating profit of $61.4 million, up 2 percent from a year earlier. It said it expected fourth quarter revenue to come in at $345-$375 million.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Published full Q3 results. The company released preliminary figures on Oct. 18 and said it still saw an operating margin of 3.5 to 5.5 percent for the full year.

QIAGEN

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The company announced a restructuring plan, including layoffs and the closure of its site in California, as well as third-quarter adjusted EBIT of $86.8 million, beating the $81.1 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

BIOTEST

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company said it would add recombinant factor VIII preparation to its haemophilia portfolio from 2017.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The steel distributor's third-quarter core profit more than doubled as it finished a restructuring round and digital pricing tools lifted profitability.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

EVONIK - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers target price to 29 euros from 33 euros

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 7.13 GMT.

No economic data scheduled.

($1 = 1.3040 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.9002 euros)