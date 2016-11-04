FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0718 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
BMW BMWG.DE posted flat third-quarter operating profit on
Friday as investments in new technologies to cut pollution and
increase safety ate into profits from sales of its premium cars.
Poll:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.3 pct higher
Commerzbank posted a smaller-than-expected net loss for the
third quarter on Friday, hit by restructuring costs and the
impact of low interest rates coupled with weak loan demand from
German companies. Poll:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Fitch placed Germany's biggest lender on rating watch
negative.
MERCK
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The chemicals and pharmaceuticals company said it is
investing 250 million euros ($277.25 million) in the production
value chain in China.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 3.8 pct lower
The broadcaster raised about 515 million euros on Thursday
from a share sale designed to fund an expansion into digital
businesses, it said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The carmaker said the software allowing its diesel vehicles
to evade emissions rules does not violate European law, as it
aims to toughen its legal defenses in view of a possible rise in
compensation claims in its home region.
Separately, VW's supervisory board will discuss cost cuts
and investments at the core division.
EVONIK
No indication available
The chemical company said it submitted a bid for Metex
methionine technology platform.
Separately, the company posted an 11 percent drop in
third-quarter core earnings and confirmed its outlook.
Poll:
KION GROUP
No indication available
Moody's confirmed the forklift truck and robotics maker's
rating at Ba1 with a negative outlook.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated unchanged
The company posted 9-month sales of 885.3 million euros.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 2.4 pct lower
The steelmaker said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit
was at the bottom end of analysts' forecast range, with the
summer quarter hampered by maintenance and repair work and a
seasonal decline in demand.
BERTRANDT
Indicated 1.7 pct lower
The automotive supplier reported higher profit and sales in
the 2015/2016 financial year.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
Q3 results due. The property group raised its FFO guidance
for 2016 in late September.
TECHNOTRANS
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
The company said it plans to dispose of treasury shares.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct at
Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German final Markit PMI for October due at 0855 GMT.
Services PMI seen unchanged at 54.1, composite PMI seen
unchanged at 55.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9017 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)