FRANKFURT Nov 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The European Banking Authority has told the European
parliament in a letter that the regulator was not responsible
for exceptions granted to Deutsche Bank during bank stress tests
earlier this year, Handelsblatt reported, citing the letter. EBA
Chairman Andrea Enria said in the letter that the European
Central Bank and national regulators authorised the exceptions,
according to Handelsblatt.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The postal and logistics group said it would continue to
invest in its European parcel delivery network after strong
demand for deliveries of goods to shoppers buying online helped
drive third-quarter results.
HENKEL
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The consumer goods group posted consensus-beating third
quarter results, boosted by growing demand in emerging markets
and particularly strong sales in Asia.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The utility's CEO Martin Schmitz told Handelsblatt the
company was working on an "equity story" to be presented in
spring. RWE might expand within Europe but financial means were
limited, he was quoted as saying.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Illinois filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen for tampering
with vehicle emissions controls in its Volkswagen and Audi
diesel engine cars, becoming the 19th U.S. state to take legal
action against the German automaker.
Separately, former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn is to
appear at a regional court in Paderborn on Dec. 2 to testify
about the emissions scandal in a damages suit brought by an
owner of a VW vehicle, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The real estate group confirmed its 2016 guidance and said
nine-months funds from operations after minorities rose 14.5
percent to 87.0 million euros.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 2 percent higher
The forklift truck maker affirmed its 2016 guidance as it
reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly EBIT to 7.2 million
euros.
RATIONAL
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The group reported third-quarter EBIT of 42.7 million euros,
below Reuters consensus for 44.9 million, and stuck with its
guidance for the full year.
AIXTRON
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Aixtron raised it guidance for 2016 order intake on higher
demand for LED, telecom and optoelectronic applications in the
third quarter.
DEUTZ
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The group affirmed its guidance for 2016 as it reported a
jump in nine-month earnings.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 2 percent lower
The automotive supplier warned its underlying operating
profit for 2016 would reach only the lower end of its target
range, after its earnings fell in the third quarter.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The real estate company increased its guidance for 2016
operating income to at least 265 million euros from at least 250
million previously after nine-months operating result more than
doubled to 252.5 million.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
NORMA - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +2.1 pct, S&P 500 +2.2 pct, Nasdaq
+2.4 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 7.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial production fell more than expected in
September, posting its steepest monthly drop in more than two
years, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting Europe's biggest
economy ended the third quarter on a weak footing.
German September trade surplus 21.3 bln euros vs consensus
for 23.0 bln.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
