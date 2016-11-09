BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 3.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. ELECTIONS

Republican Donald Trump edged closer to winning the White House with a series of shocking wins in key states such as Florida and Ohio, rattling world markets that had expected Democrat Hillary Clinton to defeat the political outsider in Tuesday's U.S. election.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 7.9 percent lower

The lender is seeking to sell its Polish banking business, two banking sources said, part of efforts by the German bank to shed non-core assets and free up capital to meet tougher bank rules.

The Bank of Ireland said it is winding down its shipping business, joining other banks looking to cut non-core lending and exposure to an industry suffering its worst downturn.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse expects EU antitrust regulators to set out details of their concerns over its merger with London Stock Exchange next month, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, a move indicating regulators want hefty concessions in return for clearing the deal.

E.ON

Indicated 3 percent lower

Germany's second-largest energy group posted its third record loss in as many years, battered by a fresh round of writedowns on Uniper, the power plant and energy trading unit it spun off in September.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 4.8 percent lower

The cement maker said its integration of Italcementi was progressing faster than expected, with more than 1,300 jobs cut by the end of October versus the originally planned 500, and around 1,500 expected by the end of the year.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 6.8 percent lower

Moody's changed the carrier's outlook to stable from positive saying it didn't expect a material improvement in 2017 operating profit.

Monthly traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 4.5 percent lower

The reinsurer posted net profit of 684 million euros in the third quarter, marginally below expectations, but was upbeat on profits for the year.

BRENNTAG

Indicated 6.3 percent lower

The group narrowed its full-year core profit forecast range to 800 to 820 million euros as it reported third-quarter financial results.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The group said it expected its FFO I to rise to 307 to 313 million euros in 2018, up from 284-289 million in 2017.

OSRAM

Down 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The lighting group said it saw its 2016/17 adjusted EBITDA margin at at least 16 percent, as it reported fourth-quarter financial results.

SCHAEFFLER

No indication available

The automotive supplier said it planned to cut around 500 jobs to reduce costs and improve its earnings.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 3.7 percent lower

The medical software company said Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert has agreed to enter non-exclusive talks with CompuGroup about a possible takeover by the German firm.

The company also affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported third-quarter financial results.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 7.4 percent lower

The company said Merrill Lynch will be the preferred broker for the second tranche of its share buyback programme.

FREENET

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The telecom service provider kept its full-year profit and sales guidance after posting higher third-quarter earnings.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 5 percent lower

The company has delayed a public listing of its web-hosting business originally slated for 2017.

GRAMMER

Indicated 4.4 percent lower

The group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported a 67 percent jump in nine-month operating profit.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 8.9 percent lower

The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a rise in second-quarter operating EBITDA to 44 million euros.

SCOUT24

No indication available

The group said it was confident it would reach its 2016 targets, it said as it reported third-quarter financial results.

KUKA

Indicated 4.1 percent lower

The robot maker cut its full-year sales guidance, saying it now saw 2016 revenues of around 3 billion euros, as the improvement since mid-year had been insufficient to make up for a weak first half.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -5.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

