FRANKFURT Nov 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Europe's largest insurer Allianz posted a forecast-beating 37 percent rise in third quarter net income on Friday, and said its U.S. bond fund manager Pimco saw third-party net inflows for the first time in over three years.

BMW

Indicated unchanged

Monthly sales figures for October due.

RWE, INNOGY

RWE indicated 0.7 percent higher

Innogy indicated 3.1 percent lower

Germany's largest energy group posted a 7 percent decline in nine-month core profit, citing higher maintenance spending for its German power and gas networks, its most important assets.

STEELMAKERS

Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.1 percent higher

Salzgitter indicated 0.2 percent higher

ArcelorMittal sees EU plans to scrap some free carbon permits for energy-intensive industries as a threat to its European business, the head of the German unit, which competes with Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter, told Reuters on Thursday.

Separately, the head of ThyssenKrupp's Industrial Solutions business, Jens Wegmann, has stepped down after accepting a gift from a business partner.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Volkswagen launched a technology-packed updated version of its top-selling Golf hatchback on Thursday to underpin efforts to revive its core brand.

BECHTLE

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 11 percent at 36.7 million euros. Poll:

BVB

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q1 results due.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The real estate group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported nine-month financial results.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Q3 results due.

Separately, the company said it bought three retail centres for a net price of 98.2 million euros.

ZEAL NETWORK

Up 4.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported a rise in nine-month operating profit.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Germany's second biggest airline reported another quarterly loss, blaming a slump in tourism to hot spots in the eastern Mediterranean amid security concerns, and said it was unlikely to see a turnaround in the current quarter.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Berenberg starts with "hold" rating, 12.50 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 7.18 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, rose in October by 0.7 percent on the year and by 0.2 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Friday. This was the highest annual inflation rate since October 2014.

German October wholesale prices +0.4 pct m/m, +0.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

