FRANKFURT Nov 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Europe's largest insurer Allianz posted a forecast-beating
37 percent rise in third quarter net income on Friday, and said
its U.S. bond fund manager Pimco saw third-party net inflows for
the first time in over three years.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
Monthly sales figures for October due.
RWE, INNOGY
RWE indicated 0.7 percent higher
Innogy indicated 3.1 percent lower
Germany's largest energy group posted a 7 percent decline in
nine-month core profit, citing higher maintenance spending for
its German power and gas networks, its most important assets.
STEELMAKERS
Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.1 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 0.2 percent higher
ArcelorMittal sees EU plans to scrap some free
carbon permits for energy-intensive industries as a threat to
its European business, the head of the German unit, which
competes with Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter, told Reuters on
Thursday.
Separately, the head of ThyssenKrupp's Industrial Solutions
business, Jens Wegmann, has stepped down after accepting a gift
from a business partner.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Volkswagen launched a technology-packed updated version of
its top-selling Golf hatchback on Thursday to underpin efforts
to revive its core brand.
BECHTLE
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 11 percent at 36.7
million euros. Poll:
BVB
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Q1 results due.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The real estate group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it
reported nine-month financial results.
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Q3 results due.
Separately, the company said it bought three retail centres
for a net price of 98.2 million euros.
ZEAL NETWORK
Up 4.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported a rise
in nine-month operating profit.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
Germany's second biggest airline reported another quarterly
loss, blaming a slump in tourism to hot spots in the eastern
Mediterranean amid security concerns, and said it was unlikely
to see a turnaround in the current quarter.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Berenberg starts with "hold" rating,
12.50 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 7.18 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other
European countries, rose in October by 0.7 percent on the year
and by 0.2 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office
confirmed on Friday. This was the highest annual inflation rate
since October 2014.
German October wholesale prices +0.4 pct m/m, +0.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
