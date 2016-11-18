CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
FRANKFURT Nov 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0732 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
FINANCIALS
Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent higher
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.9 percent higher
European Banking Congress in Frankfurt, with speakers including ECB President Mario Draghi, Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan, Commerzbank CEO Martin Zielke and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The group is very happy with its partnership with Axel Springer, adding it will probably give an outlook for 2020 next year.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Volkswagen labour leaders and management have agreed an overhaul which involves 30,000 job cuts by 2021 with the aim of achieving 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in annual savings, a source told Reuters on Friday. News conference due at 0830 GMT.
Separately, supervisory board due to meet to approve spending on plants, equipment and models across the multi-brand group until the end of the decade.
Volkswagen also unveiled two sport-utility vehicles for the Chinese market on Friday, the first in a planned wave of new models for a booming segment where it has lagged rivals.
AIRBUS
Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Japan's Peach Aviation said it had ordered 10 fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo passenger jets and three older versions of the jet, for a total of $1.3 billion at list prices, as part of its business expansion plans.
TALANX
Down 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said at its Capital Markets Day that it aims for its primary insurance business to account for about half of operating profit by 2021.
AIXTRON
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Aixtron shares tendered as part of the expected acquisition by China's Grand Chip Investment will be replaced with the prior share line, reducing the group's free float to 22.27 percent from 98.99 effective Nov. 22, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
SLM SOLUTIONS
Up 5.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Activist investor Elliott said it intended to buy further shares in the group.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - BofA Merrill cuts to "underperform" from "neutral" - trader
HANNOVER RE - BofA Merrill cuts to "neutral" from "buy" - trader
EVONIK - DZ Bank lowers to "sell" from "hold"
MORPHOSYS - Berenberg starts with "buy", target price 53 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 7.35 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October producer prices +0.7 pct m/m, -0.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
