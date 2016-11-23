FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
INFINEON
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The chip maker has raised its mid-term operating margin
target to 17 percent from 15 percent as it expects to gain from
the strong dollar and efficiency benefits from the acquisition
of International Rectifier.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Lufthansa pilots in Germany began a two-day strike on
Wednesday, grounding hundreds of flights at one of Europe's
largest carriers in a bid to increase pressure on management in
a long-running pay dispute.
SAP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
SAP wants to invest "millions over millions" to become the
leading provider of machine learning for businesses, its Chief
Executive Bill McDermott told Handelsblatt.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would drop diesel vehicles in
the United States and refocus on sport utility and electric
vehicles, as the automaker looks to reboot strategy for its core
brand in the Americas in the wake of a damaging diesel emissions
cheating scandal.
AIRBUS
Indicated 1 percent higher
The United States said on Tuesday it had issued a second
license to France's Airbus to sell commercial planes to
Iran Air, bringing Iran's flag carrier a step closer to
receiving new Western jets under last year's deal to ease
sanctions.
Separately, the German military could spend up to 1 billion
euros in coming years for use of new Airbus A330 MRTT tanker
planes to be bought as part of a new European multinational
fleet, according to a German budget document.
BIOTEST
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company said it supports an international study to
record data on the cyclical use of Cytotec after heart and lung
transplantation.
ROCKET INTERNET
Indicated 1 percent higher
Net revenue at the company's global fashion group rose 16
percent to 250 million euros. Conference call due at 0900
GMT.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KLOECKNER & CO - Berenberg raises to "hold" from
"sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 7.23 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI
seen at 54.8 vs 55.0, services PMI seen at 54.0 vs 54.2 and
composite PMI at 55.0 vs 55.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Andreas Cremer)