FRANKFURT Nov 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 3.2 percent lower
German steel-to-elevators group Thyssenkrupp forecast a
smaller-than-expected rise in operating profit for its current
fiscal year and said on Wednesday cost cuts would again be key
to meeting its targets amid volatile raw-materials prices.
Separately, Israel's attorney-general ordered the police on
Wednesday to investigate a government contract with Germany for
three submarines and other naval craft, the Justice Ministry
said.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Lufthansa pilots in Germany said they would extend strike
action that began on Wednesday until Friday, ratcheting up
pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute and
promising further disruptions for travellers.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated unchanged
The finance chief of Deutsche Boerse warned on Wednesday
rivals in the United States and China would become dominant if
the German group's planned merger with the London Stock Exchange
was blocked by European regulators.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
DHL, a unit of Deutsche Post AG, said on Wednesday that it
expected some inbound and outbound shipments to the Americas to
continue to be delayed until Thursday due to a strike by pilots
at cargo airline ABX Air.
HAPAG LLOYD
No indication available
The European Commission on Wednesday said it has given its
conditional approval to a merger between German container
shipping line Hapag-Lloyd and the United Arab Shipping Company
(UASC).
CTS EVENTIM
Final Q3 results due.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 7.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
erman gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2 percent in
the third quarter compared with previous three months, Germany's
Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Thursday in a detailed
breakdown of data.
Nov. Ifo Business climate due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 110.5
Dec GfK Consumer sentiment due at 1200 GMT. Seen at 9.7.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)