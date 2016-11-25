BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa pilots in Germany said they will extend strike action until Saturday and target long-haul flights, further raising pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute.
830 short- and medium-haul flights have been cancelled on Friday, the third day of strikes.
UNITED INTERNET
U.S. website domain name provider GoDaddy is in exclusive talks to buy peer Host Europe Group (HEG) as it seeks to expand in higher-margin businesses beyond the initial set-up of websites, people close to the matter said.
BASTEI LUEBBE
The company sold a majority stake of its Raeder business segment.
SCHALTBAU HOLDING
The company's supervisory board has delegated its member Helmut Meyer to the executive board for six months.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)
