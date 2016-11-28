FRANKFURT Nov 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0703 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German luxury carmaker plans to launch a new version of
its i3 electric car next year with a longer range and revamped
design, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported, citing company
sources.
Separately, the group is increasing the size of its venture
capital fund, BMW i Ventures, to 500 million euros from 100
million, German business daily Handelsblatt said on Sunday,
citing one of the carmaker's board members.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Mexican bank InvestaBank will stick to its plan to acquire
Deutsche Bank assets in the country, saying it has been cleared
in audits by local regulators after one of its partners was
arrested in the United States.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
CEO Frank Appel, in an interview with Bild am Sonntag,
confirmed expectations for a record Christmas, with daily parcel
deliveries seen doubling to 8 million prior to Christmas Eve.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
German pilots union VC has announced further strikes at
Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday this week after fresh talks
at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their
long-running pay dispute.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The trains-to-turbines group Siemens is well placed to do
business in the United States, regardless of whether
President-elect Donald Trump backs fossil-fuels at the expense
of renewable energy, its CEO told a newspaper.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 0.7 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.6 percent lower
Swiss voted in a referendum on Sunday to reject a speedy
exit from the nation's five nuclear power plants, as concerns
over losing energy independence outweighed safety worries raised
by the measure's proponents.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Volkswagen's Porsche division expects annual sales of about
20,000 for its first all-electric car, the Mission E, the luxury
carmaker's chief executive told a German magazine.
Separately, Volkswagen signed a deal on Sunday to assemble
cars in Algeria in a joint venture with its local car importer
SOVAC, aiming for a production capacity of more than 100
vehicles per day from June 2017, VW and Algerian officials said.
LEIFHEIT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company is on the lookout for acquisitions in Europe and
does not see itself as a target for hostile takeovers, Chief
Executive Thomas Radke told German newspaper Die Welt in an
interview.
STABILUS
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The company said it expected its annual sales to reach 865
million euros in 2017, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13 to 14
percent.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", cuts
target price to 6 euros from 6.30 euros
RWE - HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold", cuts
target price to 10.50 euros from 15 euros. Deutsche Bank
reinstates with "hold", 12 euros price target
UNIPER - Deutsche Bank starts with "hold", 12.50
euros price target
VONOVIA - Jefferies starts with "hold", target
price 32 euros
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Jefferies starts with "buy",
target price 35 euros
LEG IMMOBILIEN - Jefferies starts with "buy",
target price 84 euros
TAG IMMOBILIEN - Jefferies starts with "hold",
target price 12 euros
FREENET - Barclays starts with "underweight",
target price 23 euros
UNITED INTERNET - Barclays starts with
"equal-weight", target price 37 euros
ADLER REAL ESTATE - Jefferies starts with "hold",
target price 14 euros
ADO PROPERTIES - Jefferies starts with "buy",
target price 38 euros
TELE COLUMBUS - Barclays starts with "overweight",
target price 9.20 euros
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - Jefferies starts with
"buy", target price 19 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 7.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Christoph Steitz and Maria
Sheahan)