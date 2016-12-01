FRANKFURT Dec 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0735 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CARMAKERS
BMW indicated 0.5 pct lower
Daimler 0.4 pct lower
No indication available
China will impose an extra 10 percent tax on super cars and
other luxury models costing 1.3 million yuan ($188,588.92) and
above, in a bid to rein in lavish spending and to reduce
emissions, the ministry of finance has said.
The new tax rate will potentially affect pricing for top of
the range models from carmakers like BMW, Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz and Audi AG.
Separately, BMW on Wednesday launched its 7 series sedans in
Indonesia that will be assembled in the country as it seeks to
tap into the long-term demand for luxury vehicles in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy.
LINDE
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Praxair has made concessions to Linde in its fresh
merger approach, including keeping the German group's Munich
facility as well as giving job guarantees, Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported, not citing where it obtained the information.
Separately, Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle continues to be
in favour of the deal, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources
close to the supervisory board, concerned that Praxair might
turn hostile otherwise.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
The German airline said around 40 flights would be cancelled
on Thursday due to strike action.
VONOVIA
Indicated unchanged
Conwert's boards are expected publish their final
recommendation on a takeover offer by Vonovia.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Chief Executive Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann told German daily
Handelsblatt the steel industry will feel the impact of
anti-dumping measures for the next seven to ten years, and said
Salzgitter will not seek to play an active role in industry
consolidation.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
Time: 0734 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT.
Seen unchanged at 54.4.
German October engineering/plant orders for October due at
0900 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 6.8933 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)