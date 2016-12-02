FRANKFURT Dec 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Automakers reported U.S. November sales figures late on Thursday. U.S. deliveries at BMW were down 15.8 percent, at Mercedes-Benz up 1.1 percent and at the Volkswagen Group up 24.2 percent. Audi's deliveries rose 2.5 percent.

U.S. President Barack Obama is poised to block the sale of German chip equipment maker Aixtron to China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC), Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Allianz unit PIMCO has settled charges of misleading investors about the performance of one of its exchange traded funds. PIMCO agreed to pay nearly $20 million.

Siemens and Valeo said on Thursday they had completed their joint venture for high voltage powertrains, seven months after the agreement was signed.

Chief Executive Buch told WirtschaftsWoche that did not rule out a deal with DEUTSCHE WOHNEN in the medium term. "It could happen at some point", he told the magazine.

German medical software company CompuGroup Medical COPMa.DE has ended discussions over potential acquisition of Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert, CompuGroup said in a statement late on Thursday.

The company lowered its 2016 outlook.

The company said it had agreed to buy 85 percent of peer Nenplas Group for 20.8 million pounds ($26.16 million).

FUCHS PETROLUB - Berenberg raises to hold from sell.

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 7.49 GMT.

No economic data scheduled.

