The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

BMW will test autonomous vehicles in Munich next year as it seeks to keep up with ride-hailing firms like Uber, which have spent billions on pay-per-use personal transport.

Apple on Saturday waded into the debate over U.S. regulation of self-driving cars, declaring it is excited about the potential for automated transportation.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 3.2 percent lower

The lender's CEO Martin Zielke told Sunday paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung he expects several thousand of the country's roughly 34.000 bank branches to disappear but Commerzbank would win customers abandoned by rivals who are thinning their branch networks.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The lender's Global Markets division will reduce financial services it offers to about 3,400 clients in its debt and equities sales activities, as part of cutbacks drawn up about a year ago.

Separately, the bank has agreed to pay $60 million to settle private U.S. antitrust litigation by traders and other investors who accused the German bank of conspiring to manipulate gold prices at their expense.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The regional regulator that acts as guardian of the Frankfurt stock exchange will keep its power even after the exchange's operator Deutsche Boerse merges with the London Stock Exchange, the head of Deutsche Boerse said in a letter obtained by Reuters.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The airline's budget carrier Eurowings has reached an agreement over pay with cabin crew staff, trade union Verdi said on Friday, staving off further strikes.

SAP

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

SAP's portfolio of businesses is currently "rounded out" so that any takeover deals will likely be smaller ones which can be financed from the German business software maker's cash flow, finance chief Luka Mucic told daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Norway is likely to make a final decision in coming weeks on whether to buy French or German submarines from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems for its military, Norwegian Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said.

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The semiconductor equipment maker will explore with its Chinese suitor Fujian Grand Chip Investment what can be salvaged of the planned takeover after a U.S. presidential order ruled the deal posed a national security risk.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.3 pct.

Time: 6.53 GMT.

ITALY

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi vowed to resign after suffering a crushing defeat on Sunday in a referendum on constitutional reform, tipping the euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Germany in November due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 54.9, unchanged from the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS