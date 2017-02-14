BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
FRANKFURT Feb 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Annual report due. The company already published preliminary results on Feb. 2 and pledged on Thursday to improve on last year's record sales and profit.
Separately, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that Daimler would stop selling Smart cars with combustion engines in the United States and Canada from September to focus on the electric version there. It cited a letter sent to dealerships by the head of Mercedes-Benz USA.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The cement maker reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, missing expectations on Tuesday, as bad weather hit southern Germany and parts of North America while the Indonesian market continued to develop weakly.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Volkswagen said it had signed a cooperation with Mobileye that aims to realize a new navigation standard for autonomous driving from 2018.
Separately, a federal judge in San Francisco is due to hold a hearing on whether to grant preliminary approval for a settlement on polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
German industrial services group Bilfinger plans to reinstate a dividend for 2016, promised a share buyback and said on Monday it would return to growth in 2018 after years of strategy U-turns and management turmoil.
Also, Capital Markets Day due.
AIRBUS
No indication available
An oil leak that grounded an Airbus A400M military plane with a German government minister on board does not point to a fundamental new problem with the West's largest turboprop engines, three sources close to the matter said.
SCHAEFFLER
No indication available
Schaeffler expects to benefit from booming demand for electric vehicles in China, its CEO told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. He said the company has four serial contracts for its e-axle drive, two of which are with Chinese carmakers.
STADA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
One of the generic drugmaker's shareholders, Guy Wyser-Pratte, told daily Handelsblatt that the 56 euro-per share takeover offer from Cinven was just enough to get negotiations underway and that 65 euros would be a fair price.
GRAMMER
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The auto components company said it was in advanced talks to form a strategic partnership with China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd.
Grammer also said it would issue a mandatory convertible bond in a nominal amount of eur 60 million to Ningbo Jifeng. The bond will be convertible into an equity stake of about 9.2 percent.
DIEBOLD NIXDORF
Q4 results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BASF - Evercore ISI starts with "buy"; target price 100 euros
COVESTRO - Evercore ISI starts with "sell"; target price 65 euros
RHEINMETALL - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral"; raises target price to 80 euros from 63 euros
SYMRISE - Evercore ISI starts with "hold"; target price 59 euros
LINDE - Evercore ISI starts with "sell"; target price 147 euros
LANXESS - Evercore ISI starts with "sell"; target price 63 euros
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
OSRAM - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 7.37 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, with increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction more than offsetting a drag from foreign trade.
Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, fell by 0.8 percent in January from the previous month and rose by 1.9 percent from the previous year.
ZEW sentiment index for February due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 15.0 points vs 16.6, current conditions seen at 77.2 points vs 77.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share