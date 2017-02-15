BERLIN Feb 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a Volkswagen AG settlement to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit at customers' expense.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Q4 results due after market close. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen up 55 percent at 247 million euros ($262.54 million). Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Lufthansa and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) are due to decide whether to accept a deal proposed by a mediator to settle a long-running labour dispute over issues including pay.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The company raised its dividend by about a quarter after posting higher profit and sales for 2016.

NORMA

Indicated 2 percent higher

The automotive supplier reported lower fourth-quarter profit and sales.

MVV

No indication available

The company confirmed its 2017 outlook after reporting higher first-quarter earnings.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

A U.S. district court has approved the company's request to add a second patent in a lawsuit.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The company reported higher profit and sales for 2016 and called a takeover offer by Busch group unattractive.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company expects a distinct increase of mobile data usage in Germany, chief executive Markus Haas told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

DEUTZ

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The company said it could make a one-off gain if it were to sell its Cologne-based site.

GfK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Private equity firm KKR holds 19.3 percent of shares in the market research company.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The company beat its forecast for operating profit in 2016.

KUKA

No indication available

The robotics firm expects higher sales in 2017 after a rise in fourth-quarter orders and sales.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STABILUS - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

TUI - dividend 0.63 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 7.27 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Andreas Cremer)