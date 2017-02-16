BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler indicated unchanged
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
European passenger car registrations jumped 10 percent on
extra selling days to 1.204 million vehicles from 1.094 million
a year earlier, ACEA said.
Separately, the chief of Czech power group CEZ told
newspaper Hospodarske Noviny that CEZ and carmaker Skoda, owned
by Volkswagen, will invest together in developing electric cars.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
News conference on annual results due. The company reported
an 18 percent jump in 2016 operating profit on Wednesday, as its
commodities and international clearing business made up for a
weaker market environment.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems unit is cutting its forecasts
for 2017 after a weak 2016, Wirtschafts Woche weekly reported,
citing a memo by the unit's chief Reinhard Clemens and finance
chief Christoph Ahrendt published on the company's intranet.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Stoneway Capital Corporation, a private company with equity
contributed by German engineering group Siemens, sold $500
million in project bonds to help build four power generating
plants in Buenos Aires, the company said on Wednesday.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Austria's defence ministry is set to file a lawsuit against
Airbus accusing the group of wilful deception and fraud
linked to a 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) order of Eurofighter
jets in 2003, APA news agency said on Thursday.
Separately, three people familiar with the matter said that
Airbus is shaking up its international marketing organisation
amid a UK investigation into suspected irregularities in the use
of intermediaries to help it land new orders.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The lubricants maker said it expected a further increase in
2017 revenues and earnings and hiked its dividend by 9 percent
to 0.89 euros per preference share.
METRO
Indicated unchanged
The retailer, which currently has more than 200 franchise
stores in Russia, plans to increase that number tenfold by 2020,
Jere Calmes, the new chief executive of Metro Cash&Carry Russia,
said on Wednesday.
GFK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse said it was adjusting GfK's free float in
the SDAX index to 24.2 percent from 43.5 percent due to the
acquisition of GfK shares by KKR.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated unchanged
The group will reach or maybe even exceed the upper end of
its operating profit forecast range of 138 million euros for
2016, its Chief Executive Juergen Abromeit told Boersen-Zeitung,
adding he expected a further increase this year.
TAKKT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The group said it expected its organic sales to rise in
2017, after reporting a 5.2 percent gain for 2016.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
INFINEON - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
STABILUS - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 7.27 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9419 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)