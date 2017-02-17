BRIEF-India's Kovai Medical Center & Hospital March-qtr profit rises
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
Europe's largest insurer proposed spending 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) on buying back its own shares on Thursday after the Munich-based firm posted higher than expected profits and said it was adjusting its policy on budgeting for possible takeovers.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated unchanged
An investigation of Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter on insider trading allegations poses a PR disaster beyond all expectations for the stock exchange operator, Klaus Nieding, an executive at Germany's DSW shareholder association told Handelsblatt.
INFINEON
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc said it would terminate a deal to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division to the chipmaker, citing security concerns raised by the U.S. government.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Lower Saxony's premier Stephan Weil defended the German state's holding in Volkswagen, saying: "There hasn't been a single sensible development at VW that failed because of Lower Saxony."
BILFINGER
Indicated unchanged
The industrial services could benefit from any infrastructure projects that may be launched after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Chief Executive Tom Blades told Wirtschafts Woche in an interview.
STADA
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The generic drugs company said on Thursday it had received its third takeover approach, and at 58 euros per share, the latest offer was two euros higher than rival suitor Cinven Partners' offer.
EX-DIVIDEND
INFINEON - dividend 0.22 eur/shr
OPEL
Germany expects PSA Group's proposed acquisition of General Motors' Opel business to go ahead, a minister said on Thursday, after the U.S. carmaker sought to allay fears of large-scale plant closures.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.
Time: 7.17 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)
