FRANKFURT Feb 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Japan's SoftBank is prepared to give up control of
Sprint to Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US to
clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
E.ON
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Manager Magazin reported that U.S. investor Peter Schoenfeld
Asset Management, which holds an undisclosed stake of less than
3 percent in E.on, has joined Hedge fund Knight Vinke in calling
on E.on to split itself up into separate businesses.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
VW group has fixed 3.2 million of the 10.8 million diesel
cars globally that were equipped with a software to cheat
emissions tests, weekly Automobilwoche cited VW executive
Manfred Bort as saying. In Germany, almost 1.5 million out of
2.6 million diesel cars have been fixed.
COVESTRO
Up 2.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The plastics maker reported a higher-than-expected earnings
increase for the fourth quarter, as it managed to raise prices
and volumes.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated unchanged
The chip maker said it concluded the second trance of its
share buyback at an average price of 38.765 euros a share.
BERTRANDT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group reported first-quarter operating profit of 17.6
million euros, compared with consensus for 18.5 million, and
said it expected a modest increase in profit for the full year.
Poll:
DIC ASSET
Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The commercial real estate company's CEO Aydin Karaduman
told Boersen-Zeitung that consolidation in the commercial real
estate market should pick up over the medium- to long term,
following a trend in the residential property market. DIC Asset
is well positioned to take active steps, he added.
WCM
No indication available
The company said it was buying a retail centre in the
eastern German city of Jena for 21 million euros, which it was
partly financing through a mandatory convertible under which it
would issue 2.1 million new shares.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The struggling airline said late on Friday it was issuing
convertible bonds worth 125 million. Etihad Airways is backing
the transaction with 53.7 million euros. As part of the deal,
holders of the existing convertible bonds have offered to
exchange old bonds for new ones worth 41.3 million euros.
SINNERSCHRADER
Indicated 14 percent higher
Accenture plans to make an agreed takeover offer for
digital marketing firm SinnerSchrader for 9 euros cash per
share, a premium of around 31 per cent to the 3-month
volume-weighted average share price.
OPEL
PSA has pledged to the German government to
continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as
part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General
Motors' European arm, Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag
reported.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HAPAG-LLOYD - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from
"hold", raises target price to 32.50 euros from 28.60 euros
STABILUS - Macquarie cuts to "neutral" from
"outperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.2 pct.
Time: 7.08 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January producer prices +0.7 pct m/m, +2.4 pct y/y vs
Rtrs poll avg +0.3 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.
($1 = 0.9392 euros)
