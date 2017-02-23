FRANKFURT Feb 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FED

Many Federal Reserve policymakers said it may be appropriate to raise interest rates again "fairly soon" should jobs and inflation data come in line with expectations, according to the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting released on Wednesday.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

German consumer goods group reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Thursday, helped by growth in emerging markets.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The broadcaster predicts another record year on the back of a strong German economy, which will feed into its advertising revenues after its 2016 core profit and revenues beat expectations.

RWE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The city of Essen is examining all options for its stake of more than 3 percent in RWE after the company suspended dividend payments for the second consecutive year, German Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing the city's mayor.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Chief Executive Joe Kaeser plans to turn Siemens into a holding company under whose umbrella its businesses are bundled as largely independent companies, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Handelsblatt the company is ready to move forward on its own if necessary. "We don't want to be in a holding position," he said. "We are working on a strategic concept for our own, independent development," he was quoted as saying.

AAREAL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The group said it expected its consolidated operating profit to come to between 260 million ($274 million) and 300 million euros, down from 366 million euros in 2016.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company bought back outstanding convertible bonds for 467 million euros.

DUERR

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The group reported a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said it would raise its dividend from the 1.85 euros per share it paid last year.

FIELMANN

Indicated unchanged

The spectacles retailer reported 2016 pretax profit of 241 million euros, above consensus for 236 million, and proposed a dividend of 1.80 euros.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The aircraft engine maker said it expected further growth in 2017, driven by maintenance services, after reporting annual results in line with expectations.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The group raised its FFO guidance for 2017 and promised to pay a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for this year, up from 0.57 euros for 2016.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The company forecast its revenues would rise to 135-145 million euros in the first quarter, from 128 million in the fourth quarter.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Dialog Semiconductor said it expected "good revenue growth" in 2017, indicating a bumper year for high end consumer devices.

The group said late on Wednesday it would launch a third tranche of buybacks to acquire up to around 1.6 million shares.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Busch said it had exceeded the 30 percent threshold at Pfeiffer Vacuum since the start of the acceptance period for its takeover offer.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The company published preliminary results on Jan. 30 and said it expected 2017 sales to grow by 8-12 percent.

XING

Indicated 2 percent higher

Xing said it would raise its dividend by 33 percent to 1.37 euros per share for 2016 and pay a special dividend of 1.60 euros in addition.

DIC ASSET

Up 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate group hiked its dividend to 0.40 euros from 0.37 euros and forecast an FFO increase by up to 28 percent for 2017.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The company proposed a dividend of 0.25 euros per share and forecast earnings at the year-earlier level.

ROCKET INTERNET

Down 7.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Swedish investment company Kinnevik said on Wednesday it is selling at least half of its 13 percent stake in German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet.

OPEL

French carmaker PSA Group expects its planned acquisition of General Motors' Opel division to lead to combined sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as 2 billion euros annually, sources said, adding that a deal could be finalised in early March.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 7.23 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter compared with previous three months, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Thursday in a detailed breakdown of data.

The mood among German consumers worsened more than expected heading into March to reach its lowest level in four months, a survey showed on Thursday, citing rising inflation and economic risks linked to the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

