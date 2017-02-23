FRANKFURT Feb 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
U.S. FED
Many Federal Reserve policymakers said it may be appropriate
to raise interest rates again "fairly soon" should jobs and
inflation data come in line with expectations, according to the
minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting released on Wednesday.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
German consumer goods group reported stronger-than-expected
fourth-quarter results on Thursday, helped by growth in emerging
markets.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The broadcaster predicts another record year on the back of
a strong German economy, which will feed into its advertising
revenues after its 2016 core profit and revenues beat
expectations.
RWE
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The city of Essen is examining all options for its stake of
more than 3 percent in RWE after the company suspended dividend
payments for the second consecutive year, German Handelsblatt
newspaper reported, citing the city's mayor.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser plans to turn Siemens into a
holding company under whose umbrella its businesses are bundled
as largely independent companies, Handelsblatt reported, citing
company sources.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Handelsblatt the
company is ready to move forward on its own if necessary. "We
don't want to be in a holding position," he said. "We are
working on a strategic concept for our own, independent
development," he was quoted as saying.
AAREAL
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The group said it expected its consolidated operating profit
to come to between 260 million ($274 million) and 300 million
euros, down from 366 million euros in 2016.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company bought back outstanding convertible bonds for
467 million euros.
DUERR
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The group reported a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter
operating profit and said it would raise its dividend from the
1.85 euros per share it paid last year.
FIELMANN
Indicated unchanged
The spectacles retailer reported 2016 pretax profit of 241
million euros, above consensus for 236 million, and proposed a
dividend of 1.80 euros.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The aircraft engine maker said it expected further growth in
2017, driven by maintenance services, after reporting annual
results in line with expectations.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The group raised its FFO guidance for 2017 and promised to
pay a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for this year, up from
0.57 euros for 2016.
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The company forecast its revenues would rise to 135-145
million euros in the first quarter, from 128 million in the
fourth quarter.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Dialog Semiconductor said it expected "good revenue growth"
in 2017, indicating a bumper year for high end consumer devices.
The group said late on Wednesday it would launch a third
tranche of buybacks to acquire up to around 1.6 million shares.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Busch said it had exceeded the 30 percent threshold at
Pfeiffer Vacuum since the start of the acceptance period for its
takeover offer.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Full Q4 results due. The company published preliminary
results on Jan. 30 and said it expected 2017 sales to grow by
8-12 percent.
XING
Indicated 2 percent higher
Xing said it would raise its dividend by 33 percent to 1.37
euros per share for 2016 and pay a special dividend of 1.60
euros in addition.
DIC ASSET
Up 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate group hiked its dividend to 0.40 euros from
0.37 euros and forecast an FFO increase by up to 28 percent for
2017.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The company proposed a dividend of 0.25 euros per share and
forecast earnings at the year-earlier level.
ROCKET INTERNET
Down 7.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Swedish investment company Kinnevik said on
Wednesday it is selling at least half of its 13 percent stake in
German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BERTRANDT - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - dividend 1.20 eur/shr
OPEL
French carmaker PSA Group expects its planned
acquisition of General Motors' Opel division to lead to
combined sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as
2 billion euros annually, sources said, adding that a deal could
be finalised in early March.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 7.23 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4 percent in
the fourth quarter compared with previous three months, the
Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Thursday in a detailed
breakdown of data.
The mood among German consumers worsened more than expected
heading into March to reach its lowest level in four months, a
survey showed on Thursday, citing rising inflation and economic
risks linked to the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.
