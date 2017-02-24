BRIEF-India's Talbros Engineering March-qtr profit up more than four-fold
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT Feb 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stock:
BASF
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The world's largest chemicals group by sales forecast it would return to earnings growth this year after higher petrochemical prices bolstered fourth-quarter profit.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Supervisory expected to meet to discuss 2016 results.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
The company warned its 2017 EBITDA may be clearly lower in 2017 as organic growth will be modest.
STADA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Advent offered 58 euros per share, plus a company dividend for 2016. The buyout firm further said it supports management and has no plans to break up the business.
NORDEX
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Nordex lowered its revenue expectation for 2017 to between 3.1 and 3.3 billion euros, due to slower business in Brazil, India and South Africa.
EX-DIVIDEND
BERTRANDT - dividend 2.50 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 7.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9483 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde)
