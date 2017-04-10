FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

UNIPER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Denmark's government is proposing amending legislation to allow it to ban pipeline projects on the grounds of foreign and security policy due to concerns raised by Russian efforts to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through Danish waters.

BAYER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

COVESTRO

No indication available

The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia's environment minister, Johannes Remmel, wants to put a stop to Covestro's carbon monoxide pipeline on security concerns, daily Rheinische Post reported on Saturday, citing a draft of a report Remmel sent to economy minister Garrelt Duin.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Daimler will offer workers at its Mercedes-Benz trucks business voluntary redundancy as it seeks to lower annual costs by 400 million euros ($424 million) through a mix of budget and headcount reductions, a company spokesman said.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The healthcare group said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The industrial group said on Friday it planned to cut costs by 500 million euros over three years at its steel unit, which it is seeking to merge with Tata Steel's European operations.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Members of the Porsche-Piech clan that controls Volkswagen will no longer be eligible to serve as executives of the carmaker, Porsche Automobil Holding SE Chairman Wolfgang Porsche told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

STADA

Indicated 9.9 percent higher

The drugmaker said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros ($69.87) per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated unchanged

The software company aims to accelerate its annual sales growth to 13-15 percent in the medium term, compared with a previous goal for 11-13 percent, at the expense of profitability, Chief Executive Patrik Heider told weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.

GRAMMER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A German court has halted plans by Grammer to sell a 9.2 percent stake to China's Ningbo via a convertible bond, saying the transaction required the Federal Cartel Office's approval, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HENKEL - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 6.18 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer)