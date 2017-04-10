FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
UNIPER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Denmark's government is proposing amending legislation to
allow it to ban pipeline projects on the grounds of foreign and
security policy due to concerns raised by Russian efforts to
build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through Danish waters.
BAYER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
COVESTRO
No indication available
The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia's environment
minister, Johannes Remmel, wants to put a stop to Covestro's
carbon monoxide pipeline on security concerns, daily Rheinische
Post reported on Saturday, citing a draft of a report Remmel
sent to economy minister Garrelt Duin.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler will offer workers at its Mercedes-Benz trucks
business voluntary redundancy as it seeks to lower annual costs
by 400 million euros ($424 million) through a mix of budget and
headcount reductions, a company spokesman said.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The healthcare group said on Friday that it was in talks
with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential
takeover.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The industrial group said on Friday it planned to cut costs
by 500 million euros over three years at its steel unit, which
it is seeking to merge with Tata Steel's European
operations.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Members of the Porsche-Piech clan that controls Volkswagen
will no longer be eligible to serve as executives of the
carmaker, Porsche Automobil Holding SE Chairman
Wolfgang Porsche told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
STADA
Indicated 9.9 percent higher
The drugmaker said it has decided to support an offer from
Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros ($69.87) per share, valuing
the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated unchanged
The software company aims to accelerate its annual sales
growth to 13-15 percent in the medium term, compared with a
previous goal for 11-13 percent, at the expense of
profitability, Chief Executive Patrik Heider told weekly paper
Euro am Sonntag.
GRAMMER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A German court has halted plans by Grammer to sell a 9.2
percent stake to China's Ningbo via a convertible bond, saying
the transaction required the Federal Cartel Office's approval,
according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
HENKEL - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from
"neutral"
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 6.18 GMT.
