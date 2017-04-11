BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
March traffic data due at at 1100 GMT.
K+S
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Canadian potash exporter Canpotex Ltd is pressing Chinese buyers to pay a "material" price increase for the fertilizer in their annual supply contract, as spot values in other markets rise off multi-year lows, Canpotex's chief executive said on Monday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "Outperform" from "Underperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.06 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German ZEW indices due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 14.0 points vs 12.8 in March; current conditions seen at 77.7 vs 77.3 in March.
