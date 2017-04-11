FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

March traffic data due at at 1100 GMT.

K+S

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Canadian potash exporter Canpotex Ltd is pressing Chinese buyers to pay a "material" price increase for the fertilizer in their annual supply contract, as spot values in other markets rise off multi-year lows, Canpotex's chief executive said on Monday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "Outperform" from "Underperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW indices due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 14.0 points vs 12.8 in March; current conditions seen at 77.7 vs 77.3 in March.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)