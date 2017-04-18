FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
TURKEY REFERENDUM
Election authorities said preliminary results showed 51.4
percent of voters had backed the biggest overhaul of Turkish
politics since the founding of the modern republic.
Germany and France said on Monday the close result in
Turkey's referendum on expanding President Tayyip Erdogan's
powers showed the division in Turkish society, while others
questioned Europe's relations with the country.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.3 pct higher
Daimler indicated 0.3 pct lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.5 pct higher
British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked officials to
develop plans for a scrappage scheme for diesel cars as part of
proposals to improve air quality, the Financial Times reported
on Monday.
Separately, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday the Italian group was
not in merger talks with VW.
VW said on Friday it has bought back or repaired more than
half of 475,000 polluting 2.0-liter diesel vehicles under a U.S.
government settlement, just six months after it launched the
largest-ever repurchase offer.
Separately, Automobilwoche cited an Audi spokesman as saying
that it had halved the number of temporary staff it employs and
could cover Germany production with in-house staff in 2017.
Volkswagen's China sales are set to grow at least 4-5
percent this year, the automaker's China chief said on Tuesday.
BASF
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The company said it had shut down one of its facilities at
its main Ludwigshafen site after a breakdown at the facility led
to a brief release of nitrous gases (NOx) on Friday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday
that T-Mobile US Inc, Comcast Corp, Dish
Network Corp and U.S. Cellular Corp were among
the largest buyers of spectrum in an $19.8 billion broadcast
airwaves auction.
RWE, UNIPER
RWE indicated 0.3 pct higher
Uniper indicated 0.1 pct higher
CEO Martin Schmitz played down the idea of taking over
rivals Uniper and Steag in an interview with Rheinische Post on
Saturday and confirmed a target to pay a 0.50 eur per share
dividend for 2017.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Deutsche Bahn has tweaked an order for ICE trains
from Siemens, now ordering 100 12-car trains and 19 7-car trains
instead of 85 12-car trains and 45 of the smaller version,
Spiegel reported citing company sources. The value of the deal
remains at 5.3 billion euros, it added.
OSRAM
No indication
The lighting group is on the lookout for acquisitions worth
up to 500 million euros ($530 million), although there are no
specific plans for a deal as yet, its finance chief told
Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
BIOTEST
Indicated 3.7 percent lower
The company said late-Thursday that due to an equipment
failure availability of albumin was limited.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DAIMLER - Jefferies lowers to "Underperform" from
"Hold"
VOLKSWAGEN - Jefferies raises to "Buy" from
"Underperform"
UNIPER - SocGen raises to "Buy" from "Hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data due.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan and Maria
Sheahan)