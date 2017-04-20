FRANKFURT, April 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0634 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The exchange operator's Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter is
interested in having his contract extended "but I'm not imposing
myself," he was quoted as saying by newspaper Handelsblatt.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The air freight divisions of Lufthansa and United
said they have agreed a joint venture on routes between Europe
and the United States to help their respective networks.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Negotiations between Germany's defence ministry and
shipyards Luerssen and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems over the
purchase of five corvettes could collapse in a dispute over the
2.9 billion euro ($3.1 billion) price tag, Handelsblatt cited
ministry sources as saying.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The U.S. Justice Department is expected to name Larry
Thompson, a deputy attorney general under former President
George W. Bush, to serve as independent monitor of VW under a
plea agreement over its diesel emissions scandal, a source
briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
No indication available
Annual report published. The group last month raised its
dividend to 0.77 euros per share from 0.75 euros as it reported
a nearly 20 percent jump in 2016 operating profit to 32.2
million euros.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The online retailer for pet supplies confirmed its 2017
sales forecast of at least 1.125 billion euros and reported
first-quarter sales rose 24 percent to 257 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
GEA GROUP - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - Barclays reinstates with "equal
weight" rating; 17 euros price target
SALZGITTER - Jefferies cuts to "hold" rating
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.51 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March producer prices unchanged m/m, +3.1 pct
y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9324 euros)
