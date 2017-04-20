FRANKFURT, April 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0634 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The exchange operator's Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter is interested in having his contract extended "but I'm not imposing myself," he was quoted as saying by newspaper Handelsblatt.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The air freight divisions of Lufthansa and United said they have agreed a joint venture on routes between Europe and the United States to help their respective networks.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Negotiations between Germany's defence ministry and shipyards Luerssen and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems over the purchase of five corvettes could collapse in a dispute over the 2.9 billion euro ($3.1 billion) price tag, Handelsblatt cited ministry sources as saying.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to name Larry Thompson, a deputy attorney general under former President George W. Bush, to serve as independent monitor of VW under a plea agreement over its diesel emissions scandal, a source briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

No indication available

Annual report published. The group last month raised its dividend to 0.77 euros per share from 0.75 euros as it reported a nearly 20 percent jump in 2016 operating profit to 32.2 million euros.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The online retailer for pet supplies confirmed its 2017 sales forecast of at least 1.125 billion euros and reported first-quarter sales rose 24 percent to 257 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

GEA GROUP - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Barclays reinstates with "equal weight" rating; 17 euros price target

SALZGITTER - Jefferies cuts to "hold" rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March producer prices unchanged m/m, +3.1 pct y/y.

($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)