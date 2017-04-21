BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
FRANCE ATTACK
A French policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in central Paris on Thursday night in an attack carried out days before presidential elections and quickly claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
ECB
It would not be a bad idea for the European Central Bank and other central banks to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's example and change course away from an ultra-accommodative monetary policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Moody's affirmed the company's Baa1 rating, with a stable outlook.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Lufthansa flights were on Thursday evening briefly hit by a computer glitch that delayed boarding of flights, but the carrier was spared major disruption and boarding resumed shortly after, airport staff said.
SAP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The group is offering early retirement and voluntary redundancies to staff at its Services division as part of a reorganisation, the Mannheimer Morgen paper reported, citing a message sent to SAP staff.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Software AG reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly core profit and affirmed its guidance for the full year.
BVB
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
German police arrested a man on Friday who is suspected of planting explosives targeting the bus of soccer team Borussia Dortmund last week. He had bought put options on Borussia Dortmund, betting on a share price decline.
EX-DIVIDEND
BEIERSDORF - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
GEA GROUP - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 4.46 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April Markit PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 58.0 points vs 58.3, Services PMI at 55.5 vs 55.6, Composite PMI at 56.8 vs 57.1.
Separately, the Finance Ministry said on Friday that Germany's economic upswing is likely to gain further momentum in the first quarter of this year, pushing up tax revenues by more than expected.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)
