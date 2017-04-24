New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.9 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
FRANCE ELECTION
Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting and qualifying for a May 7 runoff alongside far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Deutsche Post DHL Group is seeking a buyer for its British outsourcing subsidiary Williams Lea, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding that the process was at an early stage.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
ProSiebenSat.1's strategy chief Ralf Schremper is leaving the German broadcaster to join private equity group Oakley Capital, two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.
RWE
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The city of Dortmund is considering whether to buy more shares in RWE, and would look at any purchase should other municipalities want to sell more shares, mayor Ullrich Sierau told newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung on Saturday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Truckmaker Scania's order intake was "really strong" in the first quarter, Scania CEO Henrik Henriksson tells business daily Dagens Industri.
RTL
Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
RTL Deutschland has bought a 24.95 percent stake in Goldbach Audience for an undisclosed price, Goldbach Group said in a statement.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The pump maker said its management and supervisory board advised shareholders not to accept an improved takeover offer by rival Busch Group.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance after its first-quarter underlying EBITDA rose 17 percent to 84.6 million euros, beating consensus for 79.9 million.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 1 percent higher
The group reported a 32 percent jump in first-quarter EBITA and said it was leaving its guidance unchanged.
SIXT
Indicated 1 percent higher
Annual report published. The group reported preliminary results on March 15, forecast stable to marginally higher 2017 pretax profit and hiked its dividend.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
INNOGY - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - Citigroup raises to "neutral"
DEUTSCHE BANK - Macquarie raises to "outperform" from "underperform"; Kepler Cheuvreux reinitiates with "buy" rating, 17.50 euros price target
E.ON - Jefferies cuts to "hold", cuts price target to 7.80 euros
AIXTRON - Helvea Baader raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 5 euros from 3.60 euros
SOFTWARE AG - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 40 euros from 38 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April Ifo sentiment index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen flat at 112.3 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)
