FRANKFURT, April 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank is set to keep its ultra-easy policy stance firmly in place on Thursday but may acknowledge better growth prospects, setting the stage for a small signal as early as June about an eventual reduction of stimulus.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.6 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower

Major automakers are set to meet Thursday with the head of the U.S. Transportation Department and Environmental Protection Agency as the agencies begin a review of federal fuel efficiency rules that are a major piece of the climate change policy enacted by the Obama administration.

BASF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

BASF posted a stronger-than-expected gain in quarterly operating profit on strong demand for its basic petrochemicals and said it was now eyeing the top end of its 2017 EBIT forecast range of up to 10 percent.

BAYER

Indicated 1 percent higher

The drugs and pesticides maker, which is seeking to complete its $66 billion takeover U.S. seeds giant Monsanto, received another boost to quarterly earnings from its best-selling stroke-prevention pill Xarelto.

Separately, the group said its Chief Financial Officer Johannes Dietsch will leave the company at his own request in May 2018.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The maker of Nivea skin cream affirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported a 4.8 percent rise in first-quarter organic sales.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank more than doubled its first-quarter net profit to 575 million euros, benefiting from lower legal costs for past misdeeds and a rebound in debt trading.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The exchange operator said late on Wednesday it would buy back shares worth about 200 million euros, after posting a 5 percent rise in first quarter net profit.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

Lufthansa swung to a profit in the first quarter, driven by improved demand at its air freight division and maintenance unit, and said on Thursday it was seeing improved price trends at its airlines.

AIRBUS

Down 4.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus posted a 52 percent drop in first-quarter profit, weighed down by weaker prices for some jets as it changes over to new models and higher production costs, but reaffirmed targets for higher profits for the year.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The spectacles retailer said it expected a positive business development this year after reporting a 12 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit.

KION

Down 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Kion confirmed its full-year outlook and said its adjusted EBIT margin improved to 8.4 percent in the first quarter from 8.1 percent.

KRONES

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a 20 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit.

STADA

Indicated unchanged

The acceptance period for Bain Capital and Cinven's takeover offer for Stada started. They said the acceptance period would run through June 8.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The specialty chemicals maker warned of a challenging environment for polysilicon, saying prices for the key material it supplies to the solar industry had fallen in recent weeks.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The group forecast a second-quarter pro-forma operating profit margin of 5 to 8 percent, compared with 4.7 percent for the first quarter.

SILTRONIC

Down 2.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group raised its full-year guidance, forecasting an EBITDA margin of at least 23 percent, after reporting first-quarter financial results.

BIOTEST

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The company recalled human albumin injection solution and slashed its guidance.

DEUTZ

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a flat operating profit for the first quarter.

DMG MORI

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Full Q1 results due. The group said in March it expected Q1 orders of around 630 million euros, revenues of 520 million and stable pretax earnings of around 26 million.

TAKKT

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The group affirmed its guidance as it reported a slight decline in its core profit margin for the first quarter.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The group forecast a 2017 operating profit margin of 5.5 to 6.0 percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter profits.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

Publication of Q4 results postponed until Friday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

RWE - no dividend proposed

GERRY WEBER - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

SAF HOLLAND - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

MUNICH RE - dividend 8.60 eur/shr

AXEL SPRINGER - dividend 1.90 eur/shr

GERRESHEIMER - dividend 1.05 eur/shr

SCHAEFFLER - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The mood among German consumers rebounded more than expected heading into May to reach a three-month high, a survey showed on Thursday, citing confidence that Europe's largest economy is heading in the right direction and a dip in inflation.

German preliminary April inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI, HICP both seen -0.1 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

