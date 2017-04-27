FRANKFURT, April 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ECB
The European Central Bank is set to keep its ultra-easy
policy stance firmly in place on Thursday but may acknowledge
better growth prospects, setting the stage for a small signal as
early as June about an eventual reduction of stimulus.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.6 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower
Major automakers are set to meet Thursday with the head of
the U.S. Transportation Department and Environmental Protection
Agency as the agencies begin a review of federal fuel efficiency
rules that are a major piece of the climate change policy
enacted by the Obama administration.
BASF
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
BASF posted a stronger-than-expected gain in quarterly
operating profit on strong demand for its basic petrochemicals
and said it was now eyeing the top end of its 2017 EBIT forecast
range of up to 10 percent.
BAYER
Indicated 1 percent higher
The drugs and pesticides maker, which is seeking to complete
its $66 billion takeover U.S. seeds giant Monsanto,
received another boost to quarterly earnings from its
best-selling stroke-prevention pill Xarelto.
Separately, the group said its Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Dietsch will leave the company at his own request in
May 2018.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The maker of Nivea skin cream affirmed its guidance for 2017
as it reported a 4.8 percent rise in first-quarter organic
sales.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank more than doubled its first-quarter net profit
to 575 million euros, benefiting from lower legal costs for past
misdeeds and a rebound in debt trading.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The exchange operator said late on Wednesday it would buy
back shares worth about 200 million euros, after posting a 5
percent rise in first quarter net profit.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
Lufthansa swung to a profit in the first quarter, driven by
improved demand at its air freight division and maintenance
unit, and said on Thursday it was seeing improved price trends
at its airlines.
AIRBUS
Down 4.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus posted a 52 percent drop in first-quarter profit,
weighed down by weaker prices for some jets as it changes over
to new models and higher production costs, but reaffirmed
targets for higher profits for the year.
FIELMANN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The spectacles retailer said it expected a positive business
development this year after reporting a 12 percent rise in
first-quarter pretax profit.
KION
Down 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Kion confirmed its full-year outlook and said its adjusted
EBIT margin improved to 8.4 percent in the first quarter from
8.1 percent.
KRONES
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a 20
percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit.
STADA
Indicated unchanged
The acceptance period for Bain Capital and Cinven's takeover
offer for Stada started. They said the acceptance period would
run through June 8.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The specialty chemicals maker warned of a challenging
environment for polysilicon, saying prices for the key material
it supplies to the solar industry had fallen in recent weeks.
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The group forecast a second-quarter pro-forma operating
profit margin of 5 to 8 percent, compared with 4.7 percent for
the first quarter.
SILTRONIC
Down 2.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group raised its full-year guidance, forecasting an
EBITDA margin of at least 23 percent, after reporting
first-quarter financial results.
BIOTEST
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The company recalled human albumin injection solution and
slashed its guidance.
DEUTZ
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a flat
operating profit for the first quarter.
DMG MORI
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Full Q1 results due. The group said in March it expected Q1
orders of around 630 million euros, revenues of 520 million and
stable pretax earnings of around 26 million.
TAKKT
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The group affirmed its guidance as it reported a slight
decline in its core profit margin for the first quarter.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The group forecast a 2017 operating profit margin of 5.5 to
6.0 percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter profits.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
Publication of Q4 results postponed until Friday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
RWE - no dividend proposed
GERRY WEBER - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
SAF HOLLAND - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
MUNICH RE - dividend 8.60 eur/shr
AXEL SPRINGER - dividend 1.90 eur/shr
GERRESHEIMER - dividend 1.05 eur/shr
SCHAEFFLER - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The mood among German consumers rebounded more than expected
heading into May to reach a three-month high, a survey showed on
Thursday, citing confidence that Europe's largest economy is
heading in the right direction and a dip in inflation.
German preliminary April inflation data due at 1200 GMT.
CPI, HICP both seen -0.1 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
