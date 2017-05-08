FRANKFURT May 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FRENCH, GERMAN ELECTIONS

Emmanuel Macron was elected French president on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives won a decisive victory over their Social Democrat (SPD) rivals in a vote in Germany's northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, boosting her prospects of winning a national election in September.

LINDE

Indicated up 0.3 pct

Shareholder adviser Ivox Glass Lewis has called on Linde investors to vote against signing off on the actions of its management and supervisory board due to problems in the handling of a planned merger with peer Praxair.

Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle defended the merger, telling Sueddeutsche Zeitung it was a good deal for workers and investors.

SAP

Indicated up 0.7 pct

Shareholder advisors ISS and Hermes have called on investors to oppose the supervisory board of the software group in a dispute over management pay.

STEELMAKERS

Thyssenkrupp indicated up 0.6 pct

Salzgitter indicated up 0.8 pct

Kloeckner indicated up 0.8 pct

U.S. trade officials on Friday said their anti-dumping and subsidy probe found carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from eight foreign countries including Germany harms American manufacturers, locking in duties on the imports for five years. The U.S. International Trade Commission's finding applies to cut-to-length plate.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 1.5 pct

India's Royal Enfield has been approached to buy Volkswagen's Ducati, the Times of India reported.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus said it won 51 gross aircraft orders in January-April.

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK

Indicated up 1.4 pct

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik updated its 2017 forecast, saying it now saw EBIT in the upper half of its forecast range.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - MacQuarie cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

LUFTHANSA - UBS raises to "buy" from "sell"

EX-DIVIDEND

LUFTHANSA - dividend 0.50 euros/shr

DUERR - dividend 2.10 euros/shr

FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend 0.89 euros/preference shr

DMG MORI AG - dividend 1.03 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.

Time: 6.09 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March industrial orders rose 1 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

