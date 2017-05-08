BRIEF-Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 26
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
FRANKFURT May 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
FRENCH, GERMAN ELECTIONS
Emmanuel Macron was elected French president on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives won a decisive victory over their Social Democrat (SPD) rivals in a vote in Germany's northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, boosting her prospects of winning a national election in September.
LINDE
Indicated up 0.3 pct
Shareholder adviser Ivox Glass Lewis has called on Linde investors to vote against signing off on the actions of its management and supervisory board due to problems in the handling of a planned merger with peer Praxair.
Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle defended the merger, telling Sueddeutsche Zeitung it was a good deal for workers and investors.
SAP
Indicated up 0.7 pct
Shareholder advisors ISS and Hermes have called on investors to oppose the supervisory board of the software group in a dispute over management pay.
STEELMAKERS
Thyssenkrupp indicated up 0.6 pct
Salzgitter indicated up 0.8 pct
Kloeckner indicated up 0.8 pct
U.S. trade officials on Friday said their anti-dumping and subsidy probe found carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from eight foreign countries including Germany harms American manufacturers, locking in duties on the imports for five years. The U.S. International Trade Commission's finding applies to cut-to-length plate.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 1.5 pct
India's Royal Enfield has been approached to buy Volkswagen's Ducati, the Times of India reported.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus said it won 51 gross aircraft orders in January-April.
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK
Indicated up 1.4 pct
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik updated its 2017 forecast, saying it now saw EBIT in the upper half of its forecast range.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - MacQuarie cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
LUFTHANSA - UBS raises to "buy" from "sell"
EX-DIVIDEND
LUFTHANSA - dividend 0.50 euros/shr
DUERR - dividend 2.10 euros/shr
FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend 0.89 euros/preference shr
DMG MORI AG - dividend 1.03 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
Time: 6.09 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March industrial orders rose 1 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Arno Schuetze and Georgina Prodhan)
