FRANKFURT/BERLIN May 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

VW brand to hold press conference on Q1 results.

EVONIK

Down 0.7 pct in early Frankfurt trading

Evonik saw adjusted core profit increase 8 percent in the first quarter as new additives businesses purchased from Air Products Inc offset a decline in prices for animal feed ingredients and absorbent materials for diapers.

S&T

Indicated 1pct higher

The company said it expected 2017 sales to rise to 860-890 mln eur with EBITDA of more than 50 mln eur after reporting Q1 results.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Up 0.3 pct in early Frankfurt trading

The company reported a smaller than expected 2-percent rise in first-quarter core profit, as roaming changes partly offset increased data usage by its customers and benefits from the E-Plus acquisition.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 1.8 pct lower

The company reported preliminary annual net profit of 36 mln eur.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The company reported Q1 EBITDA OF 25.5 mln eur and said it epxected EBITDA of 85-105 mln eur for the year.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

The company confirmed 2017 forecasts after reporting Q1 FFO of 15.8 mln eur.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LUFTHANSA - 0.50 euros/shr dividend proposed

DUERR - 2.10 euros/shr dividend proposed

FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.89 euros/preference shr dividend proposed

DMG MORI AG - 1.03 euros/shr dividend proposed

HYPOPORT - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTZ - dividend 0.07 euros/shr

MTU AERO ENGINES - dividend 1.90 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - HSBC cuts to "Reduce" from "Hold"

XING - Berenberg cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - Citi cuts to "Neutral" from "Buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)