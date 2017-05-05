FRANKFURT/BERLIN May 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
VW brand to hold press conference on Q1 results.
EVONIK
Down 0.7 pct in early Frankfurt trading
Evonik saw adjusted core profit increase 8 percent in the
first quarter as new additives businesses purchased from Air
Products Inc offset a decline in prices for animal feed
ingredients and absorbent materials for diapers.
S&T
Indicated 1pct higher
The company said it expected 2017 sales to rise to 860-890
mln eur with EBITDA of more than 50 mln eur after reporting Q1
results.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Up 0.3 pct in early Frankfurt trading
The company reported a smaller than expected 2-percent rise
in first-quarter core profit, as roaming changes partly offset
increased data usage by its customers and benefits from the
E-Plus acquisition.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 1.8 pct lower
The company reported preliminary annual net profit of 36 mln
eur.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The company reported Q1 EBITDA OF 25.5 mln eur and said it
epxected EBITDA of 85-105 mln eur for the year.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The company confirmed 2017 forecasts after reporting Q1 FFO
of 15.8 mln eur.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
LUFTHANSA - 0.50 euros/shr dividend proposed
DUERR - 2.10 euros/shr dividend proposed
FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.89 euros/preference shr
dividend proposed
DMG MORI AG - 1.03 euros/shr dividend proposed
HYPOPORT - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTZ - dividend 0.07 euros/shr
MTU AERO ENGINES - dividend 1.90 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - HSBC cuts to "Reduce" from "Hold"
XING - Berenberg cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - Citi cuts to "Neutral" from "Buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 6.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
