BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
FRANKFURT May 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The luxury carmaker group will raise annual production capacity to 3 million cars by 2020 and plans to build its X5 offroader in China, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources familiar with the plans.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German lender plans to cut jobs in its corporate banking division, slashing a third of the division's headcount by 2020, Handelsblatt said, citing an internal company document. The cuts are part of 7,300 job cuts announced last year.
CHEMICALS SECTOR
BASF indicated unchanged
Bayer indicated 0.1 percent lower
Lanxess indicated 0.3 percent lower
German chemicals sector association VCI's quarterly report due at 0800 GMT.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
HeidelbergCement said its first-quarter operating profit slipped 3 percent on a like-for-like basis as a decline in emerging markets was unable to offset a significant rise in Europe and North America.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
April traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
LINDE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A deal with U.S. peer Praxair is expected to be finalised within weeks, chairman Wolfgang Reitzle told Reuters, reiterating his determination to get the deal done despite union opposition.
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
U.S. health regulators late on Tuesday granted accelerated approval for Merck KGaA's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio, also known as avelumab, to treat advanced bladder cancer, marking the second approval in less than two months for the treatment developed along with Pfizer.
SAP
Indicated unchanged
SAP needs to pay staff as well as its United States based rivals do, to remain competitive, Chairman Hasso Plattner told German daily Handelsblatt.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The publisher reported a 17 percent rise in first quarter core profit, helped by its online classified ads, which more than compensated for declines in its classical paper and magazines business.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 2 percent lower
Q1 EBITDA up 5 percent to 201.6 mln euros, below analyst forecasts for 205 million. Company says still expects growth in operating gross margin and EBITDA for 2017.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The reinsurer reported a small drop in first-quarter net income on Wednesday, in line with expectations, but said it was on track to meet its full-year profit target.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 2 percent higher
The group reported a 30 percent jump in first-quarter operational net profit and affirmed its guidance for 2017.
Hochtief said E.E. Cruz had been awarded a $70 million contract to build a Westchester Bridge project.
Separately, its unit CIMIC and its partners will deliver three new projects worth A$276 million ($203 million)for Main Roads Western Australia following a renegotiation of the Roe 8 contract.
CIMIC also won A$117 million in solar EPC projects.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
Up 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The property group reported first-quarter financial results and said it was in concrete talks to buy several portfolios in its core regions.
LEONI
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The automotive supplier affirmed its 2017 guidance after its first-quarter sales and earnings rose.
NORMA
Down 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company confirmed 2017 targets after reporting Q1 results.
BECHTLE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company confirmed 2017 guidance after Q1 results.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The group reported a 26 percent increase in first-half operating profit as it reported full results for the period.
EVOTEC
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
The company affirmed 2017 guidance after a 13 percent rise in Q1 profit.
BIOTEST
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Biotest reported a 17 percent drop in first-quarter revenues after the recall of various batches of human albumin, which recently forced it to slash its 2017 guidance.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1 percent lower
Reported Q1 operating income 9.3 million euros, and confirmed its full-year guidance.
SCOUT24
Indicated 1 percent lower
The group said it was on track to reach its 2017 targets as it reported an 8 percent rise in core profit for the first quarter.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
E.ON - 0.21 eur/shr dividend proposed
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
LINDE - 3.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
SAP - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOLKSWAGEN - 2.06 eur/shr dividend proposed
HANNOVER RE - 5.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
HOCHTIEF - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
K+S - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
DRAEGERWERK - 0.19 eur/preference shr, 0.13 eur/ordinary shr dividend proposed
BIOTEST - 0.07 eur/preference shr, 0.05 eur/ordinary share dividend proposed
HAMBORNER REIT - 0.43 eur/shr dividend proposed
TAKKT - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
RHEINMETALL - dividend 1.45 eur/shr
CTS EVENTIM - dividend 0.98 eur/shr
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KLOECKNER & CO - Helvea Baader raises to "hold" from "sell"
ZALANDO - Goldman Sachs removes the stock from its Pan-European Conviction List, with a "buy" rating
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.3581 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)
