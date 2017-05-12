BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open slightly higher on Friday, according
to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The German insurer reaffirmed its operating profit target
for 2017 after underscoring the strength of its bond fund
manager PIMCO.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Deutsche Bank is reorganising its electronic, currency and
rates businesses to bring together electronic trading across all
asset classes under a new head, who will report direct to the
bank's management board, the company said in an internal memo on
Thursday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.8 pct lower
The German industrial group revised its full-year forecasts
on Friday, saying it now expected negative free cash flow as
working capital rises due to higher prices for input raw
materials and increased sales volumes.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The real estate firm confirmed its 2017 outlook after
reporting first-quarter FFO increase of 11 percent to 113
million euros.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The company forecast FFO of 140-143 million euros and said
it envisaged paying a dividend of 1.45 euros per share for 2017
as it reported first-quarter results.
INNOGY
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Germany's largest energy group, on Friday warned prospects
in the British retail market sharply deteriorated as a result of
fierce competition, adding it no longer expected its troubled
Npower unit to turn a profit there.
UNITED INTERNET DRILLISCH
United Internet indicated 3.6 pct higher
Drillisch indicated 7.3 pct higher
United Internet plans to buy a majority in mobile player
Drillisch in a stock transaction or alternatively 50
euros per share to create a stronger challenger in the German
telecoms market.
BVB
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Full Q3 results due. The group published preliminary results
on May 5, with a net loss of 14.6 million euros.
HAPAG-LLOYD
No indication
The German container shipping firm widened its net loss by
31 percent to 62.1 million euros in the first quarter, citing
increasing ship fuel costs and lower achieved freight rates.
HHLA
Indicated 2.7 pct higher
The group reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter
revenues and operating profit of 45.2 million euros. Last week
it already hiked its guidance last week, saying it now expected
a significant increase in container handling this year.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BASF - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
FRESENIUS - 0.62 eur/shr dividend proposed
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
KLOECKNER & CO - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
ADIDAS - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
BMW - dividend 3.50 eur/shr
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - dividend 0.96 eur/shr
KION - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
LEONI - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
TALANX - dividend 1.35 eur/shr
GRENKE - dividend 1.75 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 6.36 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The German economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter
of 2017, driven by higher investment in construction, machinery
and equipment, robust household and state spending as well as
strong exports, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
German final April inflation. CPI and HICP both flat m/m,
+2.0 pct y/y as expected.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
