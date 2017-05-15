BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CYBER SECURITY
Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to
catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that
disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and
schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S.
government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.
GERMAN ELECTIONS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives defeated the
ruling Social Democrats (SPD) in a key state election on Sunday,
exit polls showed, boosting their hopes of retaining power in
September's national vote.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
British insurer LV= said on Friday it had received
approaches from several possible buyers about a deal involving
its general insurance division. Allianz, which had been named by
Sky News as a bidder, declined to comment.
RWE
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
RWE posted core earnings that were slightly above
expectations, pointing to improved efficiency at its power
plants division and higher profit contributions from its Innogy
unit.
AURUBIS
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Europe's biggest copper smelter posted a 30 percent increase
in quarterly operating earnings, beating expectations as high
metal prices generated good scrap copper supplies.
BILFINGER
Indicated unchanged
The engineering services group reported a first-quarter
operating loss of 14 million euros, similar to a year ago, and a
4 percent organic fall in orders as demand remained restrained
in the energy and utility sectors.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said it still expected 2017 pretax profit of
150-170 million euros, as it reported a first-quarter pretax
profit that rose 4 percent to 47 million.
K+S
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
The German potash and salt miner will not make a large
acquisition in the next 2-3 years, its chief executive told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. He also said that the
company was in talks with potential anchor investors, declining
to give further details.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The steelmaker reported full first-quarter results. Earlier
this month, it published preliminary figures and hiked its
guidance for 2017.
TALANX
Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer posted first-quarter net profit that was above
expectations and confirmed it was on track to meet its earnings
target for the full year.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The internet service provider reported lower than expected
first-quarter sales on Friday on advertising revenues that fell
short, but confirmed its full-year targets.
ADLER REAL ESTATE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The real estate group reported a 39 percent jump in
first-quarter adjusted funds from operations and said it was
well on track to reach its full-year targets.
GRAMMER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group reported full first-quarter results, with net
profit up 89 percent at 14 million euros. It had published
preliminary figures on April 27 and affirmed its guidance.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported
first-quarter adjusted EBIT that rose to 38 million euros.
ROCKET INTERNET
Up 4.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The firm said online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero had
raised 387 million euros by issuing new shares to South African
media and e-commerce firm Naspers, diluting its stake
to around 33 percent.
United Internet said on Friday it had written down the value
of shares held in Rocket Internet with an impairment charge of
19.8 million euros.
STABILUS
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The group reported second-quarter adjusted EBIT that was up
by more than half at 38.4 million euros.
WCM
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Q1 results due.
ENBW
Down 4.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The utility posted a 17-percent decline in first-quarter
core profit, blaming the unscheduled temporary shutdown of its
Philippsburg 2 nuclear plant.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Q1 results due.
IPO
The Finance Chief of German restaurant chain Vapiano
declined to comment about reports about a potential IPO of the
company but told Boersen-Zeitung that he was looking at all
options to fund its growth ambitions.
EX-DIVIDEND
BASF - dividend 3.00 eur/shr
FRESENIUS - dividend 0.62 eur/shr
KLOECKNER & CO - dividend 0.20 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
UNITED INTERNET - Barclays raises to "overweight"
from "equal-weight", lifts price target to 55 euros from 41
euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.17 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Harro ten Wolde and Maria
Sheahan)