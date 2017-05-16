BRIEF-IC Group: Hans-Christian Meyer appointed new CEO for Tiger of Sweden
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN
BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
HACKER ATTACK
Cyber security researchers have found technical evidence they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries since Friday.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower
European car sales fell 6.8 percent in April due to a fall in demand for Volkswagen-branded cars, fewer trading days during Easter, and thanks to a double-digit sales drop in Britain, industry figures published on Tuesday showed.
Separately, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by 2020.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1 percent lower
South Korea's anti-trust regulator fined Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas a total of 176 million won ($157,480) after it found that their branches had colluded during currency forwards auctions.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The utility has placed bonds worth 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to help fund payments related to nuclear-storage obligations.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Siemens said on Monday it plans to replace some U.S. plastic and steel used at its nine Mexican factories with locally sourced products over the next decade, in a bid to help strengthen businesses in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
COVESTRO
Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said it would hike its polycarbonate production capacity in Shanghai by another 50 percent to 600,000 tonnes per year to meet demand in Asia-Pacific.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Australian subsidiary CIMIC said it won a highway contract in New Zealand that will generate revenue of around NZ$82 million ($56.4 million).
STADA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The drug company has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
The group said it sold its stake in tutoring company Schuelerhilfe to Oakley Capital Private Equity. The divestment will boost fiscal third-quarter earnings by around 9 million euros, it said.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The real estate group said it was buying an office property in Germany's Ratingen with annual rental income of around 1.9 million euros.
WCM
Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance and said it would propose an attractive dividend for this year as it reported first-quarter financial results.
HSH NORDBANK
Cerberus Capital Management LP is bidding for the shipping finance provider and has particular interest in the firm's bad loans, Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources.
LBBW
An EU court is due to rule in a suit brought by LBBW's L-Bank to escape direct supervision by the European Central Bank.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
VONOVIA - 1.12 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.52 eur/shr dividend proposed
JUNGHEINRICH - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed
TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.57 eur/shr dividend proposed
XING - 2.97 eur/shr dividend proposed
ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DRILLISCH - Jefferies cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises price target to 62 euros from 50 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German ZEW sentiment index for May due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 22.0 points vs 19.5 points. Current Conditions seen at at 81.5 points vs 80.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9097 euros) ($1 = 1,117.6000 won) ($1 = 1.4529 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%