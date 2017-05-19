FRANKFURT May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated unchanged

The German carmaker said its annual production capacity in China will reach 450,000 vehicles once an investment plan to upgrade its local factories is completed.

BMW was also one of four automakers who agreed to a $553 million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 pct lower

Deutsche Bank's management team got all it asked for in a shareholder vote on Thursday, including free reign over possible future capital increases.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

T-Mobile US Inc, which is 64-percent controlled by Deutsche Telekom, would benefit from greater scale in the industry if it were to combine with rival Sprint Corp, the chief financial officer of the No. 3 wireless carrier said at a conference on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will likely pick a new chief executive officer (CEO) from within the carmaker's own ranks, CEO Matthias Mueller told German daily Handelsblatt.

K+S

Indicated 2.1 pct higher

Chief Executive Burkhard Lohr told a conference in New York on Thursday that answers to what the company will do with its salt business this fall.

TELE COLUMBUS

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on March 7 and said it expected around 10 percent core profit growth this year.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Q1 report due. The group published key figures on April 28 already, showing its quarterly loss widened to 293 million euros ($326 million) from 182 million.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

WACKER CHEMIE - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BANK - dividend 0.19 eur/shr

DRILLISCH - dividend 1.80 eur/shr

UNITED INTERNET - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

AMADEUS FIRE - dividend 3.66 eur/shr

CAPITAL STAGE - dividend 0.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April producer prices rose 0.4 pct m/m and by 3.4 pct y/y, compared to an expected 0.2 pct rise m/m and 3.2 pct rise y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8988 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde)