FRANKFURT May 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GREECE
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund will seek a deal on Monday on Greek debt relief that
balances the IMF's demand for a clear "when and how" with
Germany's preference for "only if necessary" and "details
later".
NORTH KOREA
North Korea said on Monday it had successfully tested an
intermediate-range ballistic missile to confirm the reliability
of the late-stage guidance of the warhead, indicating further
advances in the ability to hit U.S. targets.
TRUMP
President Donald Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders on
Sunday to unite and do their share to defeat Islamist
extremists, making an impassioned plea to "drive out" terrorists
while toning down his own harsh rhetoric about Muslims.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent HIGHER
The luxury carmaker expects its research and development
budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018,
its CFO told a German paper.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler is buying a 15-percent stake in Hong Kong-based
Mercedes dealer Lei Shing Hong for a low three-digit
million-euro sum, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said,
citing the German carmaker's finance chief Bodo Uebber.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter's lawyers are in talks with
Frankfurt prosecutors to end an insider trading investigation
Kengeter, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Standard & Poor's revises its outlook on T-Mobile US
to "developing" from credit watch "positive", with a
"BB" rating.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Audi, a unit of Volkswagen, said on Saturday it
had struck a deal with its dealers in China, effectively
resolving a dispute that could have disrupted the luxury
carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market.
Separately, Bloomberg cited sources as saying buyout firms
such as Permira and CVC Capital Partners as well as companies in
the industry including India's Hero were weighing bids
for VW's Italian motorcycle brand Ducati.
In addition, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and
California Air Resources Board on Friday announced approval of a
fix for about 84,000 older Volkswagen diesel vehicles that can
emit excess emissions.
AIRBUS
Up 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus said it had appointed an independent compliance
review panel composed of external consultants to support a
criminal investigation by the UK Serious Fraud Office.
EVOTEC
Indicated 4 percent higher
The group said it was receiving a milestone payment of
around 5 million euros related to its alliance with Bayer
for the treatment of endometriosis.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Pfeiffer Vacuum should remain independent and not be
delisted, Sami Busch, a manager at suitor Busch, told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
HYPOPORT
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The financial services group expects sales and profits to
grow in the low double-digit percentage range this year and in
subsequent years, its Chief Executive Ronald Slabke told Welt am
Sonntag in an interview, adding takeovers would help it do so.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance for around 10 percent
core profit growth as it reported first-quarter results.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The real estate group said it had rented out around 1,200
square metres of its recently acquired Kapweg property in
Berlin, with the local district office and car rental company
Europcar signing separate leases.
IPO
IPO-candidates Delivery Hero, an online food takeaway firm
in which Rocket Internet owns about a third, and
German privately-owned restaurant chain Vapiano are both eyeing
a listing in the summer, weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung reported, citing no sources.
EX-DIVIDEND
WACKER CHEMIE - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy",
adds to convicition list
RWE - HSBC raises to "hold", raises target price
to 17.20 euros from 13.40 euros
DMG MORI AG - HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
Germany's economic upswing will lose some momentum in coming
months after Europe's biggest economy enjoyed a solid start to
the year, the Finance Ministry said in its monthly report on
Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
