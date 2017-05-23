BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MANCHESTER ATTACK

At least 19 people were killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday, in what two U.S. officials said was a suspected suicide bombing.

GREEK DEBT

Euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on debt relief for Greece with the International Monetary Fund on Monday and did not release new loans to Athens, but came close enough in talks to aim for both deals at their next meeting in three weeks.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN

The German flagship carrier's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr criticised Fraport's strategic shift at Frankfurt airport and said Lufthansa would have to focus its growth efforts elsewhere, according to an interview in Boersen-Zeitung.

He also affirmed interest in Air Berlin in principle but said the same conditions he stated before still apply, and said there was no decision yet on whether low-cost unit Eurowings would start flying from Frankfurt this year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said some managers are resisting the German carmaker's push for a new era of accountability after its emissions fraud, suggesting it could still take years to establish a new corporate culture.

KION

The company raised 602.9 million euros by issuing 9.3 million new shares to partly refinance its $2.1 billion acquisition of Dematic in 2016.

RTL

RTL and Groupe M6 have agreed on a lower price for RTL Radio (France) than previously announced, at 199.8 million euros on a debt and cash-free basis versus 216 million euros, RTL said.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

The group said late on Monday that Tsinghua University's Unis Technology Strategy Investment lifted its stake in Dialog to 4.1 percent from 3.3 percent.

KWS SAAT

The group raised its guidance, citing concrete indications of further expansion of its sugarbeet seed business due to a growing cultivation area, as it reported third-quarter financial results.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

The group said Asklepios owner Bernard Broermann's holding in the group had risen to 25.1 percent from 20.2 percent.

SGL GROUP

Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on SGL to "positive" from "stable", with a "CCC+" rating.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

A ban on account maintenance charges for building loan contracts will not have a major impact on the group as it affect only around 160,000 contracts, Chief Executive Juergen Albert Junker told Stuttgarter Zeitung.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

EVONIK - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

FRAPORT - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

HUGO BOSS - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

NORMA - 0.95 eur/shr dividend proposed

PFEIFFER VACUUM - 3.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

SMA SOLAR - 0.26 eur/shr dividend proposed

BAYWA - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

KOENIG & BAUER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

TLG IMMOBILIEN - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", lifts target price to 85 euros from 75 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The German economy increased its pace of growth to 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017 helped by strong exports, increased investments in machinery and buildings as well as solid spending by households and the state, data showed on Tuesday.

German May Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 58.0 points vs 58.2, services PMI seen unchanged at 55.4, composite PMI at 56.6 vs 56.7.

German Ifo sentiment index for May due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 113.1 points vs 112.9, current conditions at 113.1 vs 112.9, expectations at 105.4 vs 105.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

