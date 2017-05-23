BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
MANCHESTER ATTACK
At least 19 people were killed and 59 wounded in an
explosion at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande
in the English city of Manchester on Monday, in what two U.S.
officials said was a suspected suicide bombing.
GREEK DEBT
Euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on debt relief
for Greece with the International Monetary Fund on Monday and
did not release new loans to Athens, but came close enough in
talks to aim for both deals at their next meeting in three
weeks.
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.1 percent lower
Fraport indicated unchanged
Air Berlin indicated 1.1 percent lower
The German flagship carrier's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr
criticised Fraport's strategic shift at Frankfurt airport and
said Lufthansa would have to focus its growth efforts elsewhere,
according to an interview in Boersen-Zeitung.
He also affirmed interest in Air Berlin in principle but
said the same conditions he stated before still apply, and said
there was no decision yet on whether low-cost unit Eurowings
would start flying from Frankfurt this year.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said some managers are
resisting the German carmaker's push for a new era of
accountability after its emissions fraud, suggesting it could
still take years to establish a new corporate culture.
KION
No indication available
The company raised 602.9 million euros by issuing 9.3
million new shares to partly refinance its $2.1 billion
acquisition of Dematic in 2016.
RTL
Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
RTL and Groupe M6 have agreed on a lower price for RTL Radio
(France) than previously announced, at 199.8 million euros on a
debt and cash-free basis versus 216 million euros, RTL said.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The group said late on Monday that Tsinghua University's
Unis Technology Strategy Investment lifted its stake in Dialog
to 4.1 percent from 3.3 percent.
KWS SAAT
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The group raised its guidance, citing concrete indications
of further expansion of its sugarbeet seed business due to a
growing cultivation area, as it reported third-quarter financial
results.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated unchanged
The group said Asklepios owner Bernard Broermann's holding
in the group had risen to 25.1 percent from 20.2 percent.
SGL GROUP
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on SGL to "positive"
from "stable", with a "CCC+" rating.
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE
Indicated unchanged
A ban on account maintenance charges for building loan
contracts will not have a major impact on the group as it affect
only around 160,000 contracts, Chief Executive Juergen Albert
Junker told Stuttgarter Zeitung.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
EVONIK - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
FRAPORT - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
HUGO BOSS - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
NORMA - 0.95 eur/shr dividend proposed
PFEIFFER VACUUM - 3.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
SMA SOLAR - 0.26 eur/shr dividend proposed
BAYWA - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
KOENIG & BAUER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
TLG IMMOBILIEN - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", lifts
target price to 85 euros from 75 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.13 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The German economy increased its pace of growth to 0.6
percent in the first quarter of 2017 helped by strong exports,
increased investments in machinery and buildings as well as
solid spending by households and the state, data showed on
Tuesday.
German May Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing
PMI seen at 58.0 points vs 58.2, services PMI seen unchanged at
55.4, composite PMI at 56.6 vs 56.7.
German Ifo sentiment index for May due at 0800 GMT.
Business climate seen at 113.1 points vs 112.9, current
conditions at 113.1 vs 112.9, expectations at 105.4 vs 105.2.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
