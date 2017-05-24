FRANKFURT/BERLIN May 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VONOVIA

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

The residential real estate company raised its guidance to take into account earnings from Austrian property group Conwert , which it agreed to acquire in September.

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Q1 results due.

HELLA

Indicated 2.2 pct lower

Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Lampe launched an accelerated placement of up to 2,345,874 shares. The shares come from a non-pooled family shareholding. Shares were placed at 45.50 euros a share.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 1.2 pct in early Frankfurt trading

Global Fashion Group (GFG), the emerging markets fashion retailer set up by Rocket Internet, agreed to sell a majority stake in its Middle East unit Namshi to Emaar Malls for $151 million.

GFG also reported a smaller Q1 loss.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BILFINGER - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

MEDIGENE - no dividend proposed

GRAMMER - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

INDUS HOLDING - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

VOSSLOH - no dividend proposed

MAN SE - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

EVONIK - dividend 1.15 eur/shr

FRAPORT - dividend 1.50 eur/shr

HUGO BOSS - dividend 2.60 eur/shr

NORMA - dividend 0.95 eur/shr

PFEIFFER VACUUM - dividend 3.60 eur/shr

SMA SOLAR - dividend 0.26 eur/shr

BAYWA - dividend 0.85 eur/shr

KOENIG & BAUER - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

TLG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - DZ Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"

HELLA - Morgan Stanley lowers to "equal-weight" from "over-weight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.

Time: 6.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment index rose to 10.4 going into June, the highest reading since October 2001.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

