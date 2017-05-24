BRIEF-22nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials of co's x-22
FRANKFURT/BERLIN May 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VONOVIA
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The residential real estate company raised its guidance to take into account earnings from Austrian property group Conwert , which it agreed to acquire in September.
CTS EVENTIM
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Q1 results due.
HELLA
Indicated 2.2 pct lower
Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Lampe launched an accelerated placement of up to 2,345,874 shares. The shares come from a non-pooled family shareholding. Shares were placed at 45.50 euros a share.
ROCKET INTERNET
Up 1.2 pct in early Frankfurt trading
Global Fashion Group (GFG), the emerging markets fashion retailer set up by Rocket Internet, agreed to sell a majority stake in its Middle East unit Namshi to Emaar Malls for $151 million.
GFG also reported a smaller Q1 loss.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BILFINGER - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
MEDIGENE - no dividend proposed
GRAMMER - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
INDUS HOLDING - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOSSLOH - no dividend proposed
MAN SE - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
EVONIK - dividend 1.15 eur/shr
FRAPORT - dividend 1.50 eur/shr
HUGO BOSS - dividend 2.60 eur/shr
NORMA - dividend 0.95 eur/shr
PFEIFFER VACUUM - dividend 3.60 eur/shr
SMA SOLAR - dividend 0.26 eur/shr
BAYWA - dividend 0.85 eur/shr
KOENIG & BAUER - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
TLG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BEIERSDORF - DZ Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"
HELLA - Morgan Stanley lowers to "equal-weight" from "over-weight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German GfK consumer sentiment index rose to 10.4 going into June, the highest reading since October 2001.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
