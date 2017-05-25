UPDATE 2-Deadly London tower blaze began in Hotpoint fridge freezer, police say
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Adds details on Whirlpool, government statement)
FRANKFURT May 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday, but stock markets are open:
STADA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Private equity firms Advent and Permira are not planning to tie up with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to make a counter bid for German generics drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
ZALANDO
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Global Founders GmbH has cut its stake in Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, by 3.78 percent, according to a voting rights announcement issued by Zalando on Wednesday.
GRAMMER
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Bosnia's Hastor family failed in a bid to get three representatives onto the supervisory board of German vehicle components supplier Grammer at the annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.
AIXTRON
Indicated 1.7 pct higher
To sell its ALD/CVD product line for $45-55 million, transaction expected to close in the second half of 2017.
EX-DIVIDEND
BILFINGER - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
GRAMMER - dividend 1.30 eur/shr
INDUS HOLDING - dividend 1.35 eur/shr
MAN SE - dividend 3.07 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Kepler Chevreux cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.
Time: 6.59 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Adds details on Whirlpool, government statement)
KINSHASA, June 23 With Western companies in Democratic Republic of Congo treading carefully in the face of political turbulence and a worsening business climate, Canada's First Cobalt Corp is an unlikely newcomer to the central African nation's mining scene.