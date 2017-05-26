FRANKFURT May 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
G7 SUMMIT
U.S. President Donald Trump will face pressure at his first
summit of major industrialised nations on Friday from allies
eager to promote free trade and safeguard international accords
on climate change.
OIL PRICES
Oil extended falls on Friday after tumbling in the previous
session when OPEC and allied producers extended output cuts but
disappointed investors betting on longer or larger supply curbs.
BMW, DAIMLER
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower
BMW and Daimler aim merge their car-sharing platforms Car2Go
and DriveNow by the third quarter, Manager Magazin reported,
citing no sources. It said the merged group could be based in
Berlin or in Munich.
LINDE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Linde's supervisory board is to vote on the proposed merger
with Praxair in the second half of next week,
Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
ProSiebenSat.1 is in talks to buy German event agency Jochen
Schweizer, Manager Magazin reported, citing company and
financial sources. It did now say how much ProSieben might pay
for the firm.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
California regulators said Volkswagen's spending plan on
clean vehicle infrastructure had shortcomings and that it lacked
details on how it would help disadvantaged communities as well
as promote hydrogen fuel cell technology.
KRONES
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The bottling machine maker said it had completed the
acquisition of U.S.-based process technology firm Javlyn.
METRO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Consumer electronics chain Media Markt-Saturn plans to start
offering its customers in-home technical support services, unit
chief Pieter Haas told Wirtschafts Woche in an interview. He
also said the group planned 10-20 net new store opening per year
across Europe.
MANZ
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
Manz said Shanghai Electric had not exercised an
option to buy shares in the German group from CEO Dieter Manz by
a May 24 deadline and make a full takeover offer. Shanghai
Electric holds 19.7 percent of shares in Manz.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
LANXESS - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 4.55 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)