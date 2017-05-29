FRANKFURT May 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
G7 SUMMIT
Europe can no longer completely rely on its allies, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, pointing to bruising
meetings of G7 wealthy nations and NATO last week.
NORTH KOREA
North Korea fired at least one short-range ballistic missile
on Monday that landed in the sea off its east coast, the latest
in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure
and threats of more sanctions.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Problems at one of its suppliers has forced the German
carmaker to halt production in Leipzig and could hit its plants
in China and South Africa, German magazine Focus reported in its
online edition.
The German carmaker will launch a new platform on Tuesday to
manage data of its users, Automobilwoche magazine reported.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on
all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up
effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.
AIRBUS
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus Helicopters, the world's largest supplier of
commercial helicopters, has started building an assembly line in
China in what Europe's largest aerospace group said was a key
step in its plans to tap into the Chinese market.
Separately, Russia carried out the maiden flight of its new
MS-21 medium-range passenger plane on Sunday, its first
post-Soviet foray into production of a mainline commercial
aircraft which it hopes will rival those of its Western
competitors.
FREENET
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Freenet is not just looking German language countries for
potential acquisitions, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung.
He also said that he would not exclude buying back shares or
paying a special dividend.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company is looking at and talking with bigger
acquisition targets to increase its regional footprint and
production plants, its chief executive told Euro am Sonntag
weekly.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Annual report due. The group already said in a trading
statement its 2016/17 sales rose 4.9 percent.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HAPAG-LLOYD - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
LANXESS - dividend 0.70 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.12 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
